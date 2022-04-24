This Donate Life month, register as an organ, eye and tissue donor

April is National Donate Life Month, commemorating those who have received life-saving organ transplants, recognizing those who continue to wait, honoring the donors and their families who have given such a meaningful gift, and encouraging all New Mexicans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

According to New Mexico Donor Services, New Mexicans saved a record number of lives through organ donation in 2021. The state saw 93 donor heroes. More than 700 New Mexicans are currently waiting for life-saving organ transplants. Thousands more are waiting for healing cornea and tissue transplants. Nationally, 17 people die each day waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and someone is added to the waiting list every nine minutes.

You can make an impact by becoming an organ, eye and tissue donor by signing up on New Mexico’s donor registry at the state Motor Vehicle Division or online at BeTheGiftToday.com and informing your next of kin of your decision.

New Mexico Donor Services is a nonprofit that works with the families to walk them through the donation process, organize the medical teams, find matches and provide support for families following a donation.

Who can be a donor?

People of all ages and medical histories should consider themselves potential organ, eye, and tissue donors. Your medical condition at the time of death will determine what organs and tissue can be donated.

Living donors should be in good overall physical and mental health and older than 18 years of age. Some medical conditions could prevent an individual from being a living donor. Transplant programs complete a full patient evaluation to protect both living donor and recipient’s health and safety.

Does it change my patient care?

Your life always comes first. Doctors work hard to save every patient’s life, but sometimes there is a complete and irreversible loss of brain function. The patient is declared clinically and legally dead. Only then is donation an option.

Does my religion support it?

All major religions support donation as a final act of compassion and generosity.

Is there a cost to donate?

There is no cost to the donor’s family or estate for donation. The donor family pays only for medical expenses before death and costs associated with funeral arrangements.

Does wealth or fame factor in?

No. A national system matches available organs from the donor with people on the waiting list based on blood type, body size, how sick they are, donor distance, tissue type and time on the list. Race, income, gender, celebrity and social status are never considered.

Why register my decision?

The vast majority of Americans support donation as an opportunity to give life and health to others. Unfortunately, many people overlook the important step of registering as a donor. Only three in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation to take place. Donors are often people who die suddenly and unexpectedly. Their families are then faced with making the decision at a time of shock and grief. Registering relieves your family of this burden.

And with organ, eye and tissue donation you can save up to eight lives and heal the lives of more than 75 people. Your registration serves as a symbol of hope to patients waiting, and sharing it with your family lets them know your decision.

What organs can I donate after I die?

• Kidneys (2)

• Liver

• Lungs (2)

• Heart

• Pancreas

• Intestines

What organs can I donate while I am alive?

• One kidney

• One lung

• A part of the liver

• A part of the pancreas

• A part of the intestine

What is the eye donation?

You can donate your corneas when you sign up as an organ, eye and tissue donor. This lets you leave behind the gift of sight.

What tissues can be donated?

• The middle ear

• Skin

• Heart valves

• Bone

• Veins

• Cartilage

• Tendons

• Ligaments

Doctors use these to cover burns, repair hearts, replace veins, and mend damaged connective tissue and cartilage.

Where it happens

New Mexico has two transplant centers. Presbyterian Hospital Transplant Center-Kidney and Pancreas Transplant, phs.org/doctors-services/services-centers/transplant-services/Pages/default.aspx, (505) 841-1434 and University Hospital Transplant Services-Kidney Transplant Program, unmhealth.org/services/kidney-care/transplant-services.html, (505) 272-3100.

New Mexicans have a long and proud history of service in many ways. That service includes being a live donor and a donor at death.

Sources: Donatelife.net., donatelifenm.org, organdonor.gov