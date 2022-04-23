Prep track and field: Sandia’s West, Cleveland’s Futey take Harper 3,200 titles

The Richard A. Harper Memorial Track and Field meet on Friday staged its first day of competition in three years.

Unfortunately, the return of one of the state’s most prestigious meets – back for the first time since 2019 – was greeted by a fierce, nasty wind.

Still, there were plenty of highlights from the first day of the meet.

Chief among them was the grouping of all the metro area’s premier boys distance runners in the same race for the first time this season.

When the 3,200-meter final ended, Sandia junior Steven West had beaten a high-quality field that included the state’s premier runner, Hope Christian junior Rendon Kuykendall, in his first 3,200 of the season in New Mexico.

West, who last week set a meet record at the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions in the 3,200, ran a blistering time of 9 minutes, 24.99 seconds, as he nears the mark (9:20) that he is on record saying he wants to best before this season is over.

West bided his time in the first half of the race, then he and Kuykendall got some separation on the field. West proceeded to pull away from Kuykendall (9:32.90) over the final two laps.

“I wanted not to lead the first mile because I knew about the wind, and just kick it at the mile,” West said. “And it worked. That was the general approach, to keep speeding up the last mile.”

Kuykendall had only run one 3,200 this season – in Arizona a month ago. He said he has been battling a bug for weeks and has been hindered by not having had many races in competition.

“My mileage has been good, but I’ve been super fatigued and we’ve been trying to figure out what’s going on,” Kuykendall said. “I felt great physically today, but mentally, I’m still out of it.”

The last time Leah Futey ran at Academy, at the state cross country meet in November, the Cleveland High junior labored over the final 300 meters and barely made it to the finish line. But Friday, she won the girls’ 3,200 in a triumphant return.

“It definitely crossed my mind for a second,” she said. “(But) I felt so much better than at state.”

Futey finished in 11:12.19. Albuquerque High’s Dani Figueroa (11:20.14) placed second.

The 3,200 was the only individual running final Friday.

In the field events, Albuquerque Academy junior Gigi Galles was a double champion, setting personal records in the long jump and triple jump. In the triple jump, she soared 37 feet, 1 inch, on her final attempt to overtake Los Alamos’ Kayli Lincoln. The 37-1 is also a school record (the old one was 36-6).

“It was super awesome,” a giggling Galles said. “I just ran and did it. I don’t know how.”

One of the most impressive field showings came from Los Alamos senior Kyle Hatler. His winning mark of 15-1 in the pole vault occurred before the truly heavy winds began to overtake the Academy campus in the lunch hour. And it was a school record.

“I was so excited,” Hatler said. “I gave my coach the biggest hug afterward. That (the school record) was something in my sights, and it was a goal I wanted to achieve.”

Among the field event winners Friday were La Cueva’s Dylan Lee (boys long jump and triple jump), Cleveland’s Stratton Shufelt (boys shot put), Eldorado’s Trinity Whitley (girls high jump), Hope’s James Jenkins in a slight upset over Eldorado’s Gabriel Ball in the boys high jump, Jaylee Gandert of Cleveland (girls javelin), Sterling Glenn of Rio Rancho (girls shot put) and Dominic Vasquez of Cleveland (boys javelin).

NOTES: The wind was so bad Friday that officials decided to cancel the prelims in the two hurdles events. … The running program begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the remainder of the finals. The last field event, the discus, is set for at 9 a.m.

SATURDAY

Richard Harper Memorial prep track and field, Albuquerque Academy, 9:30 a.m. (running)

FRIDAY RESULTS