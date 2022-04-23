Vannata has more than MMA on his mind, but not Saturday

At age 30, Lando Vannata is by no means thinking about retirement from his chosen sport of MMA.

And, yet, he’s thought about it.

Confused? Don’t be.

“You have to think about that,” Vannata (12-5-2) said earlier this week in a phone interview from Las Vegas, Nevada, where he’s scheduled to face Canada’s Charles Jourdain (12-4-1) Saturday night in a featherweight fight at UFC Apex. “I don’t want to be one of those guys that sticks around too long, and I don’t want to be one of those guys that, when it’s time to leave, has no exit plan. … You need to have other hobbies, other passions, other careers ready to go so you’re not just wandering through the desert with no direction, metaphorically.”

So, after 11 years and counting in a violent sport, will Vannata be looking for some peace and quiet in retirement?

Nah.

“I’d like to get into some form of motorsports racing when I’m done fighting, whether it’s motorcycles or cars,” he said. “That’s another one of my big passions.

“I have no plans to sit back and relax. That doesn’t sound fulfilling.”

Nor will Vannata’s passion for the martial arts go unused in his post-cage years. He plans to open and operate a gym, probably somewhere on the East Coast, where he’s originally from. In the meantime, he’s content to live in Albuquerque with longtime girlfriend and now his wife, Jolene, and train at Jackson’s Acoma with head coach Nick Urso. Vannata’s team in Las Vegas for the Jourdain fight consists of Urso, wrestling coach Nick Montoya and grappling coach Rafael “Barata” Freitas.

“We’ve got a good thing going at Acoma,” Vannata said, “and I plan on utilizing that as much as I can.”

Saturday’s fight will be Vannata’s first in 11 months, since a victory by split decision over Mike Grundy in Houston. A scheduled fight against Tucker Lutz in November was canceled when Vannata contracted COVID-19.

“I was messed up for two weeks (from the virus),” he said.

He recovered in time to get married a month later. In one of those it’s-a-small-world stories, he and Jolene – an Albuquerque veterinarian – were both high school wrestling champions in Florida (though not at the same time) but met in Albuquerque when both were working at the same gym.

Neither COVID nor marriage, Vannata said, has prevented him from taking giant strides as a fighter since the Grundy fight.

“I’ve made leaps and bounds,” he said. “More progress from a physical standpoint, from a mental standpoint, from a technical standpoint. I’ve made more progress in the last five months than I’ve ever made in between fights before.”

He’ll need all the above, he acknowledges, when he steps into the Octagon with Jourdain.

“He brings ferocity, he brings aggression, he brings a fighter’s heart,” Vannata said of the 26-year-old Quebec fighter. “… He brings a fight, is what he brings.”

Vannata’s motivation, he said, is simple: “I love winning.”

That said, he knows, win or lose on Saturday, the sun will rise over the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday morning.

Asked how important Saturday’s fight is in the arc of his career, he said, “The same importance as all my other fights. They’re very important to me, but they’re also not life and death to me.”

That, perhaps, is why he’s thought about life after the Octagon – but won’t be thinking about it Saturday night.

Saturday

UFC Fight Night, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade, Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain, several other fights: espn+ (streaming), 7 p.m.