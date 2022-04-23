United returns for rare (in April) weekend home match

New Mexico United will be looking to regain some traction Saturday at Isotopes Park.
United’s attack has been spinning its wheels a bit of late, and the club’s USL Championship point total has been stuck in neutral. Could a quick pit stop at “The Lab” get things back on track?
NMU hosts San Antonio FC for its only April appearance at Isotopes Park. United netted just one goal in its just-concluded two-match series in Phoenix and seeks its first USL Championship win since a 2-1 victory in El Paso on March 19.
Recent struggles aside, United comes into Saturday’s match 2-1-2 and in playoff position in the USLC’s Western Conference with months of league action ahead.
Still, United needs to get rolling as some conference contenders (including 5-1-0 San Antonio) have been steadily gaining ground.
New Mexico figures to get a significant boost with a big home crowd. More than 9,500 tickets had been sold by Friday, the club said, for its first weekend home date since March 26.
As an added attraction, goalkeeper Cody Mizell is in line for his first home appearance since rejoining NMU on short-term loan from MLS New York City FC. Mizell became a fan favorite during his two seasons with United and remains the club leader in goalkeeper appearances, saves and clean sheets, but he hasn’t played in Albuquerque since 2019. NMU did not play at home in 2020 because of state COVID-19 restrictions, and Mizell signed with NYCFC in 2021.
United did not have media availability this week after returning from Phoenix on Thursday, and coach Zach Prince was not available for comment Friday.
Communications director David Carl did confirm that Mizell will be available to play Saturday.
While the stands figure to be rocking at Isotopes Park, New Mexico will have its hands full on the field against a San Antonio club that’s coming in hot. In addition to its USLC wins, SAFC has a pair of U.S. Open Cup victories, including a 2-1 win over MLS Austin FC in extra time.
San Antonio has been remarkably solid on defense, allowing just four goals in six USLC matches. Goalkeeper Jordan Farr kept that pattern intact with seven saves in Wednesday’s victory over Austin FC.
New Mexico knows what it’s like to face a hot goalkeeper after getting just one ball past Phoenix Rising’s Ben Lundt in two matches – a 1-0 USLC defeat followed by a 2-1 loss in U.S. Open Cup competition. It wasn’t for lack of trying. New Mexico racked up 27 shots (eight on target) in the two contests but struggled to find a finishing touch.
San Antonio also was shut out by Phoenix, 2-0.
If history is any indication, United can look to Chris Wehan to provide a spark Saturday night. Wehan is off to a slow start this season but has six goals in four matches against SAFC, including the winner in a 2020 playoff contest.
United and San Antonio each have scored seven goals in USLC play this season, though SAFC has played one more match.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
San Antonio (5-1-0): Defense has been the name of the game in SAFC’s hot start. Despite having scored just seven goals scored in six matches, San Antonio has five victories on the strength of a back line that has conceded just four goals (tied for third-best in the USLC). SAFC has won three matches by 1-0 margins with goalkeepers Jordan Farr and Cristian Bonilla equally effective. Each has three appearances and two goals allowed. Defender Fabien Garcia leads the league with 46 clearances and chipped in a goal for good measure. Forward Elliot Collier has a team-best three goals, while midfielder David Loera has two. Defender Connor Maloney has been a top playmaker with two assists and nine chances created.
New Mexico (2-1-2): Goalkeeper Cody Mizell figures to make his first appearance at Isotopes Park since 2019 after rejoining United on loan from MLS
New York City FC. He performed well in his first appearance last Saturday at Phoenix and even earned this week’s USL Championship Save of the Week honors for his point-blank stop on Phoenix’s Marcus Epps. Mizell could not prevent a breakaway goal by Greg Hurst, however, in NMU’s 1-0 defeat. Goals figure to be at a premium against stingy San Antonio, and forward Neco Brett and midfielder Justin Portillo continue to provide the offensive punch for NMU. Brett has four goals (three in USLC play) to lead the club, while Portillo leads the league with 25 chances created.
NOTEWORTHY: New Mexico has played some of USLC’s cleanest soccer, conceding a league-low 49 fouls through five matches. (Hartford is second with 65.) NMU also has the second-fewest yellow cards with 11. San Antonio, by contrast, has 102 fouls and 21 yellow cards, fourth most in each category. … Albuquerque Academy alum Alex Touche, who played for United last season, helped USL League One’s Union Omaha shock MLS Chicago Fire in a U.S. Open Cup third-round match Tuesday. Touche scored in the 122nd minute to force a penalty shootout, which Omaha won 5-4.