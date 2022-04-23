United returns for rare (in April) weekend home match

New Mexico United will be looking to regain some traction Saturday at Isotopes Park.

United’s attack has been spinning its wheels a bit of late, and the club’s USL Championship point total has been stuck in neutral. Could a quick pit stop at “The Lab” get things back on track?

NMU hosts San Antonio FC for its only April appearance at Isotopes Park. United netted just one goal in its just-concluded two-match series in Phoenix and seeks its first USL Championship win since a 2-1 victory in El Paso on March 19.

Recent struggles aside, United comes into Saturday’s match 2-1-2 and in playoff position in the USLC’s Western Conference with months of league action ahead.

Still, United needs to get rolling as some conference contenders (including 5-1-0 San Antonio) have been steadily gaining ground.

New Mexico figures to get a significant boost with a big home crowd. More than 9,500 tickets had been sold by Friday, the club said, for its first weekend home date since March 26.

As an added attraction, goalkeeper Cody Mizell is in line for his first home appearance since rejoining NMU on short-term loan from MLS New York City FC. Mizell became a fan favorite during his two seasons with United and remains the club leader in goalkeeper appearances, saves and clean sheets, but he hasn’t played in Albuquerque since 2019. NMU did not play at home in 2020 because of state COVID-19 restrictions, and Mizell signed with NYCFC in 2021.

United did not have media availability this week after returning from Phoenix on Thursday, and coach Zach Prince was not available for comment Friday.

Communications director David Carl did confirm that Mizell will be available to play Saturday.

While the stands figure to be rocking at Isotopes Park, New Mexico will have its hands full on the field against a San Antonio club that’s coming in hot. In addition to its USLC wins, SAFC has a pair of U.S. Open Cup victories, including a 2-1 win over MLS Austin FC in extra time.

San Antonio has been remarkably solid on defense, allowing just four goals in six USLC matches. Goalkeeper Jordan Farr kept that pattern intact with seven saves in Wednesday’s victory over Austin FC.

New Mexico knows what it’s like to face a hot goalkeeper after getting just one ball past Phoenix Rising’s Ben Lundt in two matches – a 1-0 USLC defeat followed by a 2-1 loss in U.S. Open Cup competition. It wasn’t for lack of trying. New Mexico racked up 27 shots (eight on target) in the two contests but struggled to find a finishing touch.

San Antonio also was shut out by Phoenix, 2-0.

If history is any indication, United can look to Chris Wehan to provide a spark Saturday night. Wehan is off to a slow start this season but has six goals in four matches against SAFC, including the winner in a 2020 playoff contest.

United and San Antonio each have scored seven goals in USLC play this season, though SAFC has played one more match.

SATURDAY

San Antonio FC at New Mexico United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, Estrella TV, ESPN+ streaming