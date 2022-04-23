Calf Canyon Fire a dire threat to multiple communities

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Calf Canyon Fire in northern New Mexico exploded Friday, forcing widespread evacuations in San Miguel and Mora counties, and leaving many worried about their homes and livestock.

“The winds are horrible, the fire is – we’re not able to fight it at all, air or ground, with winds like this,” San Miguel County Manager Joy Ansley said. “We’re evacuating most of the northern part of our county, and southern parts of Mora County, so we’re very concerned … we do have some people who are refusing to evacuate.”

Fire officials issued dire warnings to communities in the path of the fire, saying that the blaze was likely to take off and grow exponentially. Area residents also received emergency alerts warning them to get out.

“It’s extreme and if there was a level above extreme it would be at that level, but extreme is the highest,” said Ralph Lucas, an operations section chief with the fire incident management team, during a briefing Friday morning. The fire had burned about 3,000 acres by that time and officials warned it could grow by at least 10,000 acres.

Their fears were realized.

Carl Schwope, Southwest Area Incident Management Team commander for the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires, said Friday evening that dangerous conditions made it impossible for crews to determine exact fire acreage or the number of homes and other buildings that have been destroyed or damaged. But he said the growth was substantial.

The fire complex was “advancing rapidly” north of Canoncito and was expected to grow more during the night and on Saturday.

“This is a very devastating and life-threatening fire that we’re going through,” Schwope said.

Fast fire growth and high wind speeds prevented any aircraft from identifying fire perimeters from the air.

“The smoke column is sheared off, so it’s blocking all visibility from the ground level, so it’s hard to gain good intel on where the fire perimeter is,” Schwope said.

The fire moved north into Pendaries, crossed the road 3 miles north of San Ignacio and “spotted” in areas north of Rociada, said operations sections chief Jason Coil. In some areas, the fire was crowning, jumping from tree top to tree top.

“At that time, we had crews in there trying to do their best to protect these homes, and they had to disengage,” Coil said. “They had to remove themselves from that area because, basically, they had fire all around them.”

The team has requested hundreds of federal and state personnel to help evacuate residents and fight the fire.

San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said law enforcement worked through the day Friday to evacuate residents.

An all-hands-on-deck approach involved Game and Fish, State Police, and even county animal control and transportation departments.

Officials blocked off roads throughout the day as crews identified more spot fires.

“We did try and keep the (N.M.) 94 road open as long as we could for people to get in and out, and move stuff out of their residences,” Lopez said. “But we did have to draw a line in the sand and we do have a hard closure there now.”

Preliminary maps from forest officials show that the east perimeter of the Calf Canyon fire is approaching, or may have merged with, the Hermits Peak Fire northwest of Las Vegas.

The Calf Canyon Fire started Tuesday and was one of a handful of smaller wildfires burning across New Mexico.

But, by Friday morning, officials were warning of massive fire growth and widespread evacuations.

Shelter sites have been set up at the old Memorial Middle School gym in Las Vegas and the Raton Convention Center.

The New Mexico State Forestry Division issued statewide fire restrictions on Friday.

The ban includes fireworks, smoking, campfires and open fires.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued emergency declarations for Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel and Valencia counties.

The orders direct $2.25 million for the state to assist the counties battling fires.

The New Mexico National Guard can also be activated for necessary support.

Stewart Turner, fire behavior analyst for the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak team, said the “chaotic” conditions could push the blaze north/northeast farther into Mora County.

“As we get farther east, the fuels turn into lighter fuels, more grass, so the fire tends to spread through that faster,” Turner said.

The fire could accelerate as it crosses N.M. 518 in the early morning hours and moves further to the northeast.

“We still have a lot of fire on the ground,” Turner said. “We still have a lot of movement to get through. There’s going to be a lot of homes and buildings impacted.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.