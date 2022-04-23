 High winds fuel multiple fires across New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

High winds fuel multiple fires across New Mexico

By Theresa Davis And Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writers

/Lukas Snart, of Cimarron, sits in his truck at a police road block on NM21 south of Cimarron Friday, April 22, 2022. Police blocked the raod that leads to the Philmont Scout Ranch because of the Cooks Peak Fire buring of ranches near by. Cimarron is on alert to evacuate and Snart has his dog next to him and his bags packed in the back of his truck. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Ash fell in Angel Fire and Philmont Scout Ranch was under mandatory evacuations as extremely high winds and low humidities fueled fire growth and several new burns across New Mexico on Friday.

Angel Fire village manager Santos Martinez had his truck loaded up with emergency supplies on Friday afternoon.

He and about 1,000 village residents were getting ready to evacuate from the Calf Canyon Fire if conditions worsened.

“It’s super windy, and smoke has filled the valley,” Martinez said. “I think the wind has blended all of the smoke, so you really can’t distinguish what’s from what fire.”

In San Miguel County, some residents who had only recently returned home after evacuating for the Hermits Peak Fire were being evacuated again as the Calf Canyon Fire grew.

Cooks Peak

The Cooks Peak Fire north of Ocate prompted a mandatory evacuation for Philmont Scout Ranch on Friday.

The fire has burned more than 28,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Cerro Pelado

Firefighters evacuated hundreds of residents Friday evening after a blaze started in the Jemez.

Sandoval County spokesman Stephen Montoya said firefighters have evacuated 200 homes in the communities of Sierra Los Pinos and Los Griegos as they respond to the blaze. He said no injuries have been reported.

Santa Fe National Forest spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton said residents are being evacuated “due to extremely windy, dry conditions” and the fire’s potential to grow.

She said so far the blaze, called Cerro Pelado, is burning near the intersection of Forest Road 10 and N.M. 4, seven miles east of Jemez Springs. It has burned more than 50 acres, is not contained and the cause is unknown.

“Conditions on the forest are extremely dry with high fire danger and abundant available fuels,” Overton said.

The blaze sparked as wildfires sprung up, or worsened, across the state at a time when New Mexico was hit with gusty winds and dry temperatures.

 

McBride/Nogal Canyon

The McBride Fire in Ruidoso has burned more than 6,159 acres as of Friday evening and is 89% contained.

The fire started on April 12 and destroyed 207 homes and killed two people. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

The Nogal Canyon Fire west of Capitan is 84% contained and has burned more than 400 acres.

Downed power lines caused the fire, which burned six homes and eight other buildings.

A Burned Area Emergency Response team has begun a two-week post-fire evaluation for the McBride and Nogal Canyon fires.

The scientist team determines potential for flooding and mudslides.

Simona

Crews on Friday afternoon patrolled the bosque in Jarales south of Belen, on the lookout for any flames that threatened to escape the Simona Fire containment lines.

The Simona Fire, which started on Wednesday, has burned more than 160 acres and is 25% contained.

Journal photographer Eddie Moore contributed to this report.

