State employees get 3% salary increase

SANTA FE – More than 17,000 state workers received a bump in their paychecks Friday, as a 3% salary increase approved by lawmakers during this year’s 30-day session took effect.

The raises, which also apply to public school and higher education employees, judicial branch workers and legislative staffers, mark the first of two phases in an overall 7% pay increase for most state employees – the largest approved in more than a decade.

The additional 4% will kick in starting July, though some non-state government employers have accelerated the raises to give their workers the entire pay increase at once.

However, the salary increases come as New Mexico is still grappling with a 23% vacancy rate across state government agencies that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who signed the pay raises as part of a $8.5 billion budget bill, said the salary increases could help make a dent in the vacancy rate.

“In addition to increasing compensation for the thousands of hardworking New Mexico state employees all across the state, supporting New Mexico families and putting more dollars back into local communities, while increasing employee retention, we also expect increased state salaries to improve the state’s ability to recruit talent and fill open jobs in order to continue serving New Mexicans,” said Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett.

But one labor union leader said several state agencies are struggling to hire new workers in a timely manner, in part due to vacancies in human resource positions.

In addition, Dan Secrist, president of the local Communications Workers of America union, pointed out that state workers – like other New Mexicans – are dealing with rising costs of gas and groceries.

He also said most rank-and-file state employees have received relatively small or no annual pay increases going back to at least 2007.

“It will help some, but a lot more needs to be done,” Secrist said in an interview Friday.

This year’s pay raises were included by lawmakers in a budget bill that will propel state spending to record-high levels. The spending increase was possible due to a surge in oil production in southeast New Mexico and an uptick in consumer activity that led to a state revenue windfall.

Meanwhile, the total 7% pay raise will mean a yearly pay increase of roughly $3,700 – or about $142 more per bi-weekly pay check – for a state worker making the average classified worker salary of $52,832 per year.

Nearly one-third of classified state workers made between $20,000 and $40,000 annually as of last year, according to State Personnel Office data, meaning they will be in line for smaller pay raises.

But some of those employees could benefit from a separate provision in the budget bill that, starting in July, will establish a $15-per-hour minimum wage for state employees.

Also, the budget bill contains funding for even larger pay increases of 17% for New Mexico judges, who are paid less than their counterparts in many other states.

In all, the salary increases will cost the state $171.6 million in recurring funding.

That’s prompted some lawmakers to express concern about sustaining the raises if state revenue levels were to decline, although others have vowed the pay increases will not be undone.