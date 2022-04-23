 Two teens accused in fatal Roswell park shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Two teens accused in fatal Roswell park shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Two teenagers – one 14 and the other 15 – are accused in a shooting that left two other teens dead at a west Roswell park last weekend.

Todd Wildermuth, a Roswell Police Department spokesman, said Carlos Gallegos and Jayvin Montoya are suspects in the Saturday, April 16, deaths of Cameron Luna, 15, and Jorge Armendariz, 16.

Javin Montoya

He said Montoya is charged with two open counts of murder, and one count each of armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Carlos Gallegos 

“Specific charges against Gallegos are pending,” Wildermuth said.

In any case, both teens are being sought by law enforcement.

Wildermuth said Montoya’s mother, 41-year-old Jessica Lee Montoya, was arrested Wednesday, and faces tampering with evidence and other charges for trying to hide from authorities the car used in the shooting. She was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center.

Charging documents for the teens were not made available, but, according to a statement of probable cause for Jessica Montoya, her son was captured on traffic cameras driving the car away from the shooting.

Court records state Jessica Montoya told her boyfriend the cops were “asking questions,” and she needed help moving her car after her son “got into it” with boys at Cahoon Park, and pulled out a gun.

Wildermuth filled in some of the blanks through a news release. According to the narrative:

Around 5 p.m., police found Luna and Armendariz dead near the tennis courts on Riverside Drive.

Detectives believe the pair had just bought a gun from someone at the park, and Gallegos and Montoya showed up soon after. Police determined Gallegos and Montoya robbed the two before firing multiple shots into the vehicle, fatally striking Luna and Armendariz.

Montoya used his mother’s car to get to and from the park and, after the shooting, she initiated “a sequence of actions that resulted in the vehicle being moved to different locations,” the release states.

Two teens accused in fatal Roswell park shooting
