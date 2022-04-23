Know any community contributors?

Is there an outstanding community volunteer or organization deserving of special acknowledgment? Do you know folks who, for example, went out of their way to help students, deliver food and assistance to seniors, or work to make the environment a little cleaner and more visually appealing?

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and first lady Elizabeth Kisten Keller are seeking nominations for the annual Mayor’s Day of Volunteer Recognition.

Nomination categories include Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer, Lifetime Achievement and Corporate Group. Nominations will be accepted from across the community, including city departments, local nonprofit and community organizations, and neighborhood associations.

“Burqueños demonstrate incredible civic engagement all over our city every day,” Keller said. “They don’t do it for the recognition, but they are changing our communities and improving lives, and we want to celebrate and lift them up.”

Nominations may be submitted at www.cabq.gov/nominate, and are due by 5 p.m. May 13.

Individuals and groups of volunteers will be celebrated at a recognition event on June 23 at the Albuquerque Museum. Ticketing for the event will open in June and sponsorship opportunities will be available.

The in-person event will be limited, but a livestream will be available. For more information or questions, including ticket prices, contact Mariah Harrison at mariah@cabq.gov.