 NMDVR holds virtual rapid hire career fair - Albuquerque Journal

NMDVR holds virtual rapid hire career fair

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

The New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation will host its Rapid Hire Virtual Career Fair all day Wednesday to fill 15 to 20 positions at its offices across the state such as vocational rehabilitation counselors, finance positions, information technology and an executive assistant, according to a news release.

“We are trying to reach a wider potential audience of qualified candidates,” says Tina Tawater, NMDVR director of human resources and risk management, in a statement. “Not everyone has the ability to travel to Santa Fe or Albuquerque. Especially in some of the smaller cities, this is really going to open those markets to different candidates.”

Job applicants can attend the career fair remotely, the release said.

This all-day event will use a software platform provided by Cynaptx/Empyra and applicants should visit dvr.cynaptx.com/external/careerfair/260 before the fair to upload résumés, reference and transcripts and set up an appointment for an interview.

