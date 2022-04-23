Best practices can help New Mexico startups avoid ‘the chasm’

What happens when a startup’s cool innovations need to scale to reach big mainstream markets?

Usually, they fall into a chasm of failure, to die. But not those companies that had the good sense to follow the advice of Geoffrey Moore who led scores of Silicon Valley’s high tech brands to success in big markets of mostly non-technical customers.

For those not so lucky to have access to Geoffrey, his landmark book “Crossing the Chasm” became a roadmap for entrepreneurs and their investors as well as the bible of B-schools around the world.

Working with New Mexico startups, Cottonwood Technology Fund’s Managing Partner Dave Blivin realized that the chasm concept actually applied in more than one area.

“Geoffrey’s Chasm has been the benchmark for thinking about going big for more than two decades,” he explains. “But for hard tech in particular there’s a Chasm before the Chasm. The big question for regions and states like New Mexico, is how do we keep the best ideas close to home, creating jobs where the innovation originated? I call this Crossing the Cactus.”

Technology commercialization is a perceived pathway to job creation in most states and countries around the world. In truth, all regions have disruptive innovation being created at their universities, government labs, centers of excellence, and corporate R&D centers. However, the chasm before the chasm is the place where many of these ideas stumble, unable to find funding and management needed to succeed, particularly in their region of origin. Therefore, the potential job creation never occurs.

The chasm today

The best, most foundational strategies are current in any generation. While technologies, markets, and society have changed, I see today’s companies making the same mistakes I saw decades ago. As you would expect, founders tend to think mostly about the technology and see end users in their mirror image. That may be true when selling to early adopters who are willing to tinker with new tools, but not so for customers who just want a tool that works.

Reading the third edition of “Crossing the Chasm,” I was struck by how true Geoffrey’s ideas are today as when I first read it while moving my own laser product to the big LASIK eye surgery market where eye doctors, not technologists, would be running the machines. The underlying technology is a gas laser that utilizes fluorine, which is nasty stuff to have in a medical setting. With a large number of SBIR grants for small business, we were able to miniaturize the laser to the point that the gas supply could be self-contained with sufficient safety protocols to pass FDA approvals.

Luckily my business partner who invented the laser technologies I turned into products recognized — as Dave Blivin points out — that it takes a management team to cross the first chasm. He welcomed my expertise in market segmentation strategy, and then let me bring in the people we needed to round out all functions in the company with the best people. One of those partners was able to get us the funding we needed to Cross the Cactus. The company still manufactures in the state of Maryland, far from Silicon Valley.

Soon, New Mexico startup teams and other visitors will have a chance to hear tech disruptor Geoffrey Moore keynote at the Crossing the Cactus Summit in Santa Fe May 2-4. Dave Blivin will be on hand to facilitate best practices/idea sharing on how to help New Mexico startups Cross the Cactus and build thriving companies that spur job growth for our citizens.

If you go

The Crossing the Cactus Summit, a leadership summit involving educators, workforce and economic development professionals, HR practitioners, investors and innovative companies, will be held May 2-4 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Registration is $625 per person. Visit closeit.regfox.com/crossing-the-cactus-summit for more information.

Sarah Boisvert is the founder of Fab Lab Hub, LLC, and founder of The New Collar Network. She’s also the author of “The New Collar Workforce: An Insider’s Guide to Making Impactful Changes to Manufacturing and Training.” The executive’s desk is a guest column providing advice, commentary or information about resources available to the business community in New Mexico. To submit a column for consideration, email gporter@abqjournal.com.