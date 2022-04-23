Colorado-based car dealership adding Rio Rancho location

RIO RANCHO — Drive N Motion takes considerable pride in ensuring each vehicle in its inventory ends up a worthwhile investment.

The Colorado-based used-car dealership has a number of strict factors to abide by in order to sell a vehicle, from the year and mileage to the longevity of engine transmissions and various safety features. The end goal is simple: all-around reliability. That’s what the company looks to bring to the area with its upcoming Rio Rancho location, which is expected to open around June 1.

“We kind of vet out that as much as we can,” said Brian Neeley, president of Drive N Motion. “There’s a very detailed process that we go into looking at what vehicles we purchase and what we offer to our customers… Just at a glance, we do offer everything. We focus what we know is more reliable.”

Drive N Motion caters to those who need a reliable vehicle without having to break the bank in order to simply drive one off the lot. Drive N Motion already has Colorado locations in Thornton, Englewood, Greeley and Colorado Springs. The Rio Rancho dealership will be at 4537 Arrowhead Ridge Drive.

“Having 600-plus vehicles in inventory across two states allows us to give them a much bigger platform than what most independently-owned used dealerships have to offer,” Neeley said.

Drive N Motion, which also offers car maintenance for things like oil changes, prioritizes warranty protection and auto service until a customer is ready to trade in that vehicle if they choose to do so. Drive N Motion will probably add another location in the Albuquerque metro area sometime within the next 12 to 18 months, Neeley said.