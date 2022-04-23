 Colorado-based car dealership adding Rio Rancho location - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado-based car dealership adding Rio Rancho location

By Matt Hollinshead / Rio Rancho Observer

Drive N Motion, a Colorado-based used car dealership, is adding a Rio Rancho location at 4537 Arrowhead Ridge Drive. (Matt Hollinshead/Rio Rancho Observer)

RIO RANCHO — Drive N Motion takes considerable pride in ensuring each vehicle in its inventory ends up a worthwhile investment.

The Colorado-based used-car dealership has a number of strict factors to abide by in order to sell a vehicle, from the year and mileage to the longevity of engine transmissions and various safety features. The end goal is simple: all-around reliability. That’s what the company looks to bring to the area with its upcoming Rio Rancho location, which is expected to open around June 1.

“We kind of vet out that as much as we can,” said Brian Neeley, president of Drive N Motion. “There’s a very detailed process that we go into looking at what vehicles we purchase and what we offer to our customers… Just at a glance, we do offer everything. We focus what we know is more reliable.”

Drive N Motion caters to those who need a reliable vehicle without having to break the bank in order to simply drive one off the lot. Drive N Motion already has Colorado locations in Thornton, Englewood, Greeley and Colorado Springs. The Rio Rancho dealership will be at 4537 Arrowhead Ridge Drive.

“Having 600-plus vehicles in inventory across two states allows us to give them a much bigger platform than what most independently-owned used dealerships have to offer,” Neeley said.

Drive N Motion, which also offers car maintenance for things like oil changes, prioritizes warranty protection and auto service until a customer is ready to trade in that vehicle if they choose to do so. Drive N Motion will probably add another location in the Albuquerque metro area sometime within the next 12 to 18 months, Neeley said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Colorado-based car dealership adding Rio Rancho location

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Colorado-based car dealership adding Rio Rancho location
ABQnews Seeker
Drive N Motion takes considerable pride ... Drive N Motion takes considerable pride in ensuring each vehicle in its inventory ends up a worthwhile investment.
2
Bad Ass Coffee reopens Bernalillo shop with new look
ABQnews Seeker
Bad Ass Coffee went back to ... Bad Ass Coffee went back to its origins in revamping its look, with the newly reopened Bernalillo location serving as a flagship-type site for ...
3
Texas governor’s border boondoggle helped nothing
ABQnews Seeker
The last couple of weeks have ... The last couple of weeks have seen chaos and turmoil at ports of entry on the Texas and New Mexico borders with Mexico.
4
Best practices can help New Mexico startups avoid 'the ...
ABQnews Seeker
What happens when a startup's cool ... What happens when a startup's cool innovations need to scale to reach big mainstream markets? Usually, they fall into a chasm of failure, to ...
5
Home office tax deduction: Still around or not?
ABQnews Seeker
My son is an employee but ... My son is an employee but his office has been closed for almost two years.
6
New Mexico high court ruling deprived a victim of ...
ABQnews Seeker
In 1987, on a highway outside ... In 1987, on a highway outside Poughkeepsie, New York, Thomas Corbin drunkenly steered his car into oncoming traffic.
7
New Mexico’s footprint grows at Federal Reserve
ABQnews Seeker
Janice Lucero, president and CEO of ... Janice Lucero, president and CEO of MVD Express, became the latest Albuquerque business owner to earn a high position in the Federal Reserve Bank ...
8
Two teens accused in fatal Roswell park shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspects are aged 14 and 15; ... Suspects are aged 14 and 15; the victims were 15 and 16
9
Former APD chief refiles whistleblower suit against city
ABQnews Seeker
Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts ... Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts in the department