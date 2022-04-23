 Furniture store sees demand after return to Rio Rancho - Albuquerque Journal

Furniture store sees demand after return to Rio Rancho

By Matt Hollinshead / Rio Rancho Observer

The Good Life co-owners Jackie Robinson and Chris Yannis, right, see plenty of demand for furniture items like beds and couches. (Matt Hollinshead/Rio Rancho Observer)

RIO RANCHO — Chris Yannis and Jackie Robinson couldn’t pass up the chance to return home to Rio Rancho.

Their furniture store originated from a garage setup in the City of Vision.

The co-owners of The Good Life first launched in November 2017 at 1534 Stephanie Road in Rio Rancho, then moved to southeast Albuquerque near Central Avenue and San Mateo Boulevard in the middle of 2019. But by May 2021, they closed that location because the 1,900 square-foot building was too small to accommodate the store’s growing needs.

Constantly picking up trash left by homeless people on the premises also became tiring.

Then a larger, cleaner building space at 1504 Cherry Road — roughly 6,000 square feet — became available within a matter of weeks. They opened that location on Sept. 1, 2021. And with both Yannis and Robinson residing in Rio Rancho since June 2011, they couldn’t turn down the opportunity to resume business right in their backyard.

“That’s where we started at, and that’s where we want to be,” Robinson said.

While The Good Life offers free delivery for residences up to 40 miles away, their delivery routes aren’t limited to the Albuquerque metro area. For example, they recently delivered furniture to a home in Socorro.

“The pandemic really got us well known” because it helped initiate extra delivery orders as a result of fewer people shopping in-person, Robinson said.

The ratio of in-person transactions to deliveries is about 50-50, but 90% of customers have asked about the free delivery option, Yannis said.

“Most of our senior citizens, they really take advantage of the free delivery. … They love their discounts,” Robinson said.

Yannis and Robinson recognized the increased activity in recent months, from incoming housing developments to people building homes.

“A lot of people are moving from out of state. It’s because it’s such a good area. We see it all the time. We saw customers that just moved here from Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma,” Yannis said.

And because the pandemic is still present, there are other factors such as nurses traveling from other states to help New Mexico’s hospitals. Robinson said some apartment complexes in town have come to The Good Life to inquire about purchasing furniture for nurses staying in those apartments.

“They’re not trying to spend an arm and a leg, but they do want nice things,” he said.

The Good Life, which offers coffee at a food truck called Gnomad Coffee for customers waiting in line for their merchandise, emphasizes quality furniture products like beds and couches at an affordable price. The store also focuses on specialty orders.

“We want you to be able to furnish a home without having to skip a meal or taking food off your table,” Yannis said.

Yannis said he hopes to add a second store around NM 528 and Southern Boulevard or somewhere near Bernalillo in the next two years.

Home » Rio Rancho Observer » Furniture store sees demand after return to Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Furniture store sees demand after return to Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
Retailer focuses on quality products, affordable ... Retailer focuses on quality products, affordable prices
2
‘Devastating’ inferno imperils Northern NM communities
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes ... Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes fear
3
‘Less house for more money’: ABQ’s housing market feeling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure ... Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure on homebuyers.
4
Colorado-based car dealership adding Rio Rancho location
ABQnews Seeker
Drive N Motion takes considerable pride ... Drive N Motion takes considerable pride in ensuring each vehicle in its inventory ends up a worthwhile investment.
5
Bad Ass Coffee reopens Bernalillo shop with new look
ABQnews Seeker
Bad Ass Coffee went back to ... Bad Ass Coffee went back to its origins in revamping its look, with the newly reopened Bernalillo location serving as a flagship-type site for ...
6
Texas governor’s border boondoggle helped nothing
ABQnews Seeker
The last couple of weeks have ... The last couple of weeks have seen chaos and turmoil at ports of entry on the Texas and New Mexico borders with Mexico.
7
Best practices can help New Mexico startups avoid 'the ...
ABQnews Seeker
What happens when a startup's cool ... What happens when a startup's cool innovations need to scale to reach big mainstream markets? Usually, they fall into a chasm of failure, to ...
8
Home office tax deduction: Still around or not?
ABQnews Seeker
My son is an employee but ... My son is an employee but his office has been closed for almost two years.
9
New Mexico high court ruling deprived a victim of ...
ABQnews Seeker
In 1987, on a highway outside ... In 1987, on a highway outside Poughkeepsie, New York, Thomas Corbin drunkenly steered his car into oncoming traffic.