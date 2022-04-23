Briefcase: Community college names vice president for academic affairs

Dr. Xeturah Woodley has been named vice president for academic affairs at Doña Ana Community College. Woodley has 27 years of work experience in higher education including more than 17 years of teaching experience and more than nine years of academic administration at colleges in New Mexico, Colorado and North Carolina. She has a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction, a masters in social sciences, and a bachelor’s in African American studies and psychology. In addition, she has also earned two community college certificates in online teaching/learning and entrepreneurship.