 Briefcase: Community college names vice president for academic affairs - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Community college names vice president for academic affairs

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Dr. Xeturah Woodley

Dr. Xeturah Woodley has been named vice president for academic affairs at Doña Ana Community College. Woodley has 27 years of work experience in higher education including more than 17 years of teaching experience and more than nine years of academic administration at colleges in New Mexico, Colorado and North Carolina. She has a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction, a masters in social sciences, and a bachelor’s in African American studies and psychology. In addition, she has also earned two community college certificates in online teaching/learning and entrepreneurship.

Home » Business » Outlook » Briefcase: Community college names vice president for academic affairs

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Briefcase: Community college names vice president for academic affairs
Outlook
Dr. Xeturah Woodley has been named ... Dr. Xeturah Woodley has been named vice president for academic affairs at Doña Ana Community College. Woodley has 27 years of work experience in ...
2
Furniture store sees demand after return to Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
Retailer focuses on quality products, affordable ... Retailer focuses on quality products, affordable prices
3
‘Less house for more money’: ABQ’s housing market feeling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure ... Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure on homebuyers.
4
Bad Ass Coffee reopens Bernalillo shop with new look
ABQnews Seeker
Bad Ass Coffee went back to ... Bad Ass Coffee went back to its origins in revamping its look, with the newly reopened Bernalillo location serving as a flagship-type site for ...
5
Texas governor’s border boondoggle helped nothing
ABQnews Seeker
The last couple of weeks have ... The last couple of weeks have seen chaos and turmoil at ports of entry on the Texas and New Mexico borders with Mexico.
6
Best practices can help New Mexico startups avoid 'the ...
ABQnews Seeker
What happens when a startup's cool ... What happens when a startup's cool innovations need to scale to reach big mainstream markets? Usually, they fall into a chasm of failure, to ...
7
‘I don’t want the boss to think I’m the ...
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: I just ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I just joined a company and have to work with a woman who's senior to me. She does great work, ...
8
Home office tax deduction: Still around or not?
ABQnews Seeker
My son is an employee but ... My son is an employee but his office has been closed for almost two years.
9
New Mexico high court ruling deprived a victim of ...
ABQnews Seeker
In 1987, on a highway outside ... In 1987, on a highway outside Poughkeepsie, New York, Thomas Corbin drunkenly steered his car into oncoming traffic.