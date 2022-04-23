 Briefcase: ABQ law firm hires former Lobo - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: ABQ law firm hires former Lobo

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Connor Joy

Connor Joy has joined Modrall Sperling’s Albuquerque office as an associate in the firm’s litigation group. Originally from Gallup, Joy studied English and philosophy at the University of New Mexico. Throughout his undergraduate career, he was a member of the varsity basketball team, receiving the Lobo Award for Best All-Around Student-Athlete in 2016. After graduating with honors, he played semi-professional basketball throughout the United States. In 2018, Joy returned to Albuquerque to attend the University of New Mexico School of Law. He tutored contracts and legal writing, served as the managing editor of the New Mexico Law Review and graduated magna cum laude.

