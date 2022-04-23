 Briefcase: WiseChoice Foods hires marketing, sales director - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: WiseChoice Foods hires marketing, sales director

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Danielle Trujillo

Danielle Trujillo has been named director of marketing and sales at WiseChoice Foods, LLC, a minority-owned and female-operated New Mexico business. Trujillo comes to WiseChoice Foods from her own business Danielle Marisa Weddings and Events. She has more than 18 years of experience in strategic marketing, project management and strategic business development. Trujillo began her career as a property manager with the First Pacific Group where she managed multiple units and worked to increase and maintain property occupancy. In her new role she will maintain a consistent brand image, communicate with consumers, increasing sales and overall business growth and generate new accounts through marketing strategies.

