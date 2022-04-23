UNM exhibits showcase graduate and undergraduate student art

Art is always in session.

Over the last few weeks, the University of New Mexico Art Museum opened two exhibitions highlighting the artwork of the creative UNM student community.

“Tracing Inner Worlds” is a collection of images made in response to Anila Quayyum Agha’s current exhibition, “Mysterious Inner Worlds.” UNM’s Introduction to Photography students visited and observed the installation and were instructed to respond to Agha’s use of color and light by making images. The project was organized by instructors Nicholas Valdés, Claudia Hermano and the UNM Art Museum, and was juried by Assistant Professor of Photography Mark McKnight.

“All of the intro photography classes this semester use this exhibit as a way to learn about their cameras and lights and they created works in the space,” UNM Art Museum Director Arif Khan said.

“Not Yet and Yet,” is the UNM Department of Art’s 29th Annual Juried Graduate Exhibition, featuring the work of 15 artists currently enrolled in the master’s degree program and working in all forms, including sculpture, printmaking, painting, photography, sound/installation, and video. “Not Yet and Yet” is open through April 30 in the Raymond Jonson Gallery.

“We host it every other year and a student group called The Graduate Art Association brings in an outside curator, or juror artist,” Khan said. “That person goes and looks at all the graduate students’ work in their studios and makes selections, so it is kind of like a survey of what’s happening with the graduate students here at UNM.”

The Juried Graduate Exhibition has helped bring inquiring minds to the Art Museum.

“A lot of what we do as a University Museum is try to integrate different classes, faculty, students to engage with art in person,” Khan said. “That was a great example of making art based on an exhibit.”

Assisting in putting the exhibit together was Nancy Zastudil, Tamarind Institute gallery director.

“She is a liberal arts writer and editor, and it was up to her to see everything and then attempt to put together a show and also trying to show a range of the types of work that the graduate students are doing,” Khan said.

These exhibits have helped make it another successful semester at the museum.

“We opened in February and it has been a steady stream of university faculty, students, classes and the general public,” Khan said.

Even the younger students have been filling the hallways of the museum.

“We have been getting in our mind, surprisingly more K through 12 groups coming for the ‘Mysterious Inner Worlds’ and other exhibits,” Khan said. “So while they are here, we encourage viewers to visit the other galleries as well.”

Museumgoers love the access it provides to student work.

“We do hear from our patrons that they like coming to the University Museum and being able to see student work in relation to say, a well-known international contemporary artist,” Khan said. “This is the first time in over two years we have had all three of our galleries (open) since before the pandemic, so that has been exciting.”

“Mysterious Inner Worlds” is being displayed through July 2 in the UNM Art Museum’s Main and Van Deren Coke galleries.