 Author to make ABQ stop in support of his novel inspired by life on the rails - Albuquerque Journal

Author to make ABQ stop in support of his novel inspired by life on the rails

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Author Ed Davis has been traveling by train for his book tour. He makes a stop in Albuquerque on Sunday, April 24, and Monday, April 25. (Courtesy of Finn Partners)

The rolling of the train.

That’s the sound that is music to Ed Davis’ ears.

It’s also a sound that reminds Davis of growing up – and his own time riding the rails across the United States.

“Traveling by train is a unique way of seeing the country,” Davis says. “There’s no better way to see America than through the windows of a train. You see life that is unvarnished and it’s captivating.”

Davis is on the 15-city, 30-day, 6,500-mile “The Great American Whistle Stop Book Tour,” which brings the author to Albuquerque on Sunday, April 24 and Monday, April 25.

Davis is on the tour to support his novel, “The Last Professional.”

“I wanted to go on an old-school book tour,” he says. “Not many authors do it that way, much less by train.”

“The Last Professional” by Ed Davis.

The first stop will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Wheels Museum, 1100 Second St. SW. The organizers are hosting “Travel Along the Rails HOBO Event,” which is complete with book presentation, silent film, lunch and a costume contest. The event is $20 and reservations are required at 505-243-6269 or email leba4@aol.com or jmariecoen@unm.edu.

Davis will then participate in a book talk/signing at Treasure House Books, 2012 South Plaza NW in Old Town from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, April 25. This event is free and open to the public.

“The Last Professional” follows Lynden Hoover 15 years after suffering through a childhood trauma that still haunts him. Hoover gets help from The Duke, an old hobo who calls America’s landscape his home and adheres to a time-honored code. Bonds are formed, and secrets exposed as The Duke flees Short Arm, his relentless and brutal nemesis.

The Duke mentors Lynden on life on the tracks, using the vibrant language of the boxcar life gleaned from years riding across great swaths of country. With the help of the trusted “knights of the road,” Lynden and The Duke head to a harrowing climax with Short Arm where generations collide, and lives hang in the balance.

It took Davis 40 years to write the novel.

“I began it four decades ago and put it on the back burner after my wife and I began a family,” he says. “I wouldn’t change it at all.”

The novel was inspired by Davis’ life on the rails.

While growing up, Davis was nomadic, often found hopping box cars and freight trains – from Reno to Vancouver, through the Sierras and up and down the Golden State.

As a young man he lived on $5 a day, worked as a carny and even slept under the same bridge Jack Kerouac once did. Living as a part-time hobo, he and his friends – the “knights of the road” – experienced a world that no longer exists. Those treks across the country eventually led Davis to become a successful business owner, a champion discus thrower, author and a loving husband to his wife, Jan, who on occasion had even hopped the trains with him.

“It’s been an incredible journey for me,” Davis says. “The crazy thing is trains are the biggest rolling machines on the face of the earth. Yet, they are almost invisible. They can travel places cars can’t. I’ll finish the trip back in my hometown in California.”

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Author to make ABQ stop in support of his novel inspired by life on the rails

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
The Albuquerque Genealogical Society celebrating 50 years with event, ...
Arts
The event takes place from 10:30 ... The event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include an hour-long panel discussion on its history.
2
UNM exhibits showcase graduate and undergraduate student art
Arts
'Not Yet and Yet' features the ... 'Not Yet and Yet' features the work of 15 artists currently enrolled in the master's degree program.
3
Adobe Theater brings 'Driving Miss Daisy' to the stage
Arts
Pulitzer Prize-winning play will run weekends ... Pulitzer Prize-winning play will run weekends from Friday, April 29 to May 22.
4
Santa Fe Women's Ensemble to perform 'Songs of the ...
Arts
'The Raney Songs' by NM composer ... 'The Raney Songs' by NM composer Linda Rice Beck part of the program.
5
Several options for replacing an aging apricot
Arts
Choosing between standard, semi-dwarf and dwarf ... Choosing between standard, semi-dwarf and dwarf will certainly affect the choices you have.
6
Author to make ABQ stop in support of his ...
Arts
Ed Davis is on 'The Great ... Ed Davis is on 'The Great American Whistle Stop Book Tour,' which brings the author to Albuquerque on Sunday, April 24 and Monday, April ...
7
A look at five new public art works in ...
Arts
Santa Fe is known for its ... Santa Fe is known for its rich artistic culture; one that is ever-evolving.
8
IAIA begins collaboration with CalArts
Arts
Santa Fe's Institute of American Indian ... Santa Fe's Institute of American Indian Arts has formed a new partnership with the California Institute of the Arts. The partnership will allow the ...
9
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe to present 'Cymbeline'
Arts
'Cymbeline' is one of Shakespeare's last ... 'Cymbeline' is one of Shakespeare's last plays, filled with seduction, deceit, pursuit and ultimately reconciliation. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will stage the production ...