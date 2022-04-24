 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal Legals

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Moriarty-Edgewood School Board did on the 19th day of April, 2022 adopt a resolution entitled:

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF MORIARTY-EDGEWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 8, COUNTIES OF TORRANCE, BERNALILLO AND SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2022 IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4,000,000, DATED AS OF THE DATE OF DELIVERY, PAYABLE FROM AD VALOREM TAXES LEVIED ON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY WITHIN THE DISTRICT, LEVIED WITHOUT LIMIT AS TO RATE OR AMOUNT; PROVIDING FOR THE FORM, TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS, THE MANNER OF THEIR EXECUTION, AND THE METHOD OF, AND SECURITY FOR, PAYMENT; DELEGATING AUTHORITY TO MAKE CERTAIN DETERMINATIONS REGARDING THE FINAL TERMS OF THE BONDS PURSUANT TO SECTION 6-14-10.2, NMSA 1978 AND SUBJECT TO THE PARAMETERS ESTABLISHED IN THIS RESOLUTION; AND PROVIDING FOR OTHER DETAILS CONCERNING THE BONDS.

The Resolution directs and authorizes the issuance of Moriarty-Edgewood School District No. 8, Counties of Torrance, Bernalillo and Santa Fe, New Mexico, General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2022 in the aggregate principal amount of up to $4,000,000; provides for levy of taxes to pay the principal of and interest on the Bonds; makes certain covenants for the benefit of the bond purchaser; and provides other details concerning the Bonds. Complete copies of the Resolution are available for public inspection during normal and regular business hours at the administrative office of the Moriarty-Edgewood School District No. 8, 2422 E. Highway 333, Moriarty, New Mexico. This notice constitutes compliance with Section 6-14-6, NMSA 1978.

Journal: April 23, 2022

