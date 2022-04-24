 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Colonias Infrastructure Board will convene at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The meeting location, as well as the method for public attendance, will be posted on the NMFA’s website as soon as reasonably practicable due to the Covid-19 public health emergency declared by the Governor of the State of New Mexico.

The agenda will be available at least seventy-two hours prior to the meeting from the New Mexico Finance Authority, 207 Shelby Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and at www.nmfinance.com. Anyone who has questions regarding the meeting or needs special accommodations should contact Angela Quintana at (505) 992-9648.

Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible formats. If you are an individual with a disability who is in need of a Reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing or meeting, or if a summary or other type of accessible format is needed, please contact the NMFA at (505) 984-1454 at least one week prior to the meeting or as soon as possible.

Journal: April 23, 2022

