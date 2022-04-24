 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

Case No. D-202-CV-2020-01127

QUICKEN LOANS INC.,

Plaintiff,
v.

JOHN J. PARRA,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 24, 2022, at the hour of 10:15am the undersigned Special Master will, at the main entrance of the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, sell all the right, title and interest of the above-named Defendants in and to the hereinafter described real estate to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 8609 ROBBY AVE. SW, ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO 87121, and is situate in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and is particularly described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED THIRTEEN (13), IN BLOCK NUMBERED SEVENTY-FIVE (75), OF WESTGATE HEIGHTS, UNIT 3, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, WITHIN THE TOWN OF ATRISCO GRANT, ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON APRIL 22, 1977, IN PLAT BOOK D7, FOLIO 167.

as the same is shown and designated on the plat thereof, filed in the office of the County Clerk of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on April 22, 1977 in Plat Book D7, Folio 167, including anyimprovements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes, (hereinafter the "Property"). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

THE FOREGOING SALE will be made to satisfy a judgment rendered by the above Court in the above entitled and numbered cause on March 7, 2022 being an action to foreclose a
Deed of Trust on the above described property. The Plaintiff’s Judgment, which includes interest and costs, is $129,689.03 and the same bears interest at 4.37500% per annum from March 7, 2022 to the date of sale. The Plaintiff and/or its assignees has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. The sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in the event that the Property is not sooner redeemed, the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, together with any additional costs and attorney’s fees, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and, reasonable receiver and Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff, its attorneys and the Special Master disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to a one (1) month right of redemption held by the Defendants upon entry of an order approving sale, and subject to the entry of an in rem order
of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption.

PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE
AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING.

Witness my hand this 28th day of March, 2022.

By: /S/ Robert Doyle
Robert Doyle, Special Master
Legal Process Network
P.O. Box 279
Sandia Park, NM 87047
(505) 417-4113

Journal: April 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022

