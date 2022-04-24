Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
BERNALILLO COUNTY
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-DM-2015-00862
EXIQUIO SOTO-OJEDA,
Petitioner,
vs.
ROSA IMELDA TREJO,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the Petitioner, Exiquio Soto-Ojeda.
GREETINGS:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Respondent has filed a Motion for Sole Legal and Physical Custody in the above-entitled Court cause.
That unless you enter your appearance in said cause on or before the 23rd day of May, 2022, judgment by default will be entered against you;
Name and address of Respondent’s attorney(s):
Santiago E. Juarez
Attorney for Petitioner
721 5th Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 246-8499
Witness the Honorable Amber Chavez Baker, District Judge of the Second Judicial District
Court of the State of New Mexico, and the Seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 4th day of April, 2022.
(Court Seal)
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT CLERK OF THE COURT
By: /s/ Valerie Perez
ISSUED APRIL 4, 2022
Journal: April 9, 16, 23, 2022