Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

BERNALILLO COUNTY

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-DM-2015-00862

EXIQUIO SOTO-OJEDA,

Petitioner,

vs.

ROSA IMELDA TREJO,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the Petitioner, Exiquio Soto-Ojeda.

GREETINGS:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Respondent has filed a Motion for Sole Legal and Physical Custody in the above-entitled Court cause.

That unless you enter your appearance in said cause on or before the 23rd day of May, 2022, judgment by default will be entered against you;

Name and address of Respondent’s attorney(s):

Santiago E. Juarez

Attorney for Petitioner

721 5th Street NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

(505) 246-8499

Witness the Honorable Amber Chavez Baker, District Judge of the Second Judicial District

Court of the State of New Mexico, and the Seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 4th day of April, 2022.

(Court Seal)

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT CLERK OF THE COURT

By: /s/ Valerie Perez

ISSUED APRIL 4, 2022

Journal: April 9, 16, 23, 2022