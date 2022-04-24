 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
METROPOLITAN COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY

T-4-CV-2021-010030

VISTA MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP dba VISTA MHC,
Plaintiff,
v.
ALBERT GONZALES,
Defendant.

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is given that Plaintiff in the above-titled suit shall conduct a foreclosure sale on the front steps of the Metropolitan Court of Bernalillo County at 401 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, at the hour of 3:00 pm on May 16, 2022 or such other time and date designated by the Special Master at the time of sale, and shall sell to the highest bidder for cash the following property, that certain manufactured home located at 9600 Central Ave SW #33, Albuquerque, NM 87121 and specifically described as a 1992 CHAM mobile home, VIN 2292454T0740.

The sale is made pursuant to the Order on Motion to Establish and Foreclose Mobile Home Park Lien entered in the above-captioned case on April 4, 2022. Plaintiff was awarded a total judgment in the amount of $1,053.52 on November 1, 2021, plus continuing rent, judgment interest and attorneys’ fees until the home is sold. The costs of sale and Special Master’s fees will be taken from the proceeds of sale. Plaintiff has the right to bid some or all of its judgment at the sale. The Special Master shall be Penelope Quintero, 320 Gold Ave SW Ste 1111, Albuquerque, NM 87102, (505)948-5050 or her designee.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: that the property concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all recorded and unrecorded claims, interests or liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the county assessor as personal property. There is no redemption period.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: that purchaser is taking the home “AS IS” – Not Suitable for Human Habitation and that the successful purchaser shall have no right to continue to occupy the home within the Mobile Home Park and may be required to remove the home on the date of sale.

Submitted by:
VANCE, CHAVEZ & ASSOC., LLC
James A. Chavez
Attorney for Plaintiff
500 4th St NW Ste 103
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 842-6626

Journal: April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in counties
2
Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak fires merge
ABQnews Seeker
The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak ... The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires in northern New Mexico have merged, fire officials said Saturday morning.  The fire complex has burned more ...
3
‘Devastating’ inferno imperils Northern NM communities
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes ... Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes fear
4
Pretrial release of alleged killer, 18 reversed
ABQnews Seeker
Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge ... Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge made the wrong decision
5
State employees get 3% salary increase
ABQnews Seeker
An additional 4% rise will kick ... An additional 4% rise will kick in from July; total boost ups average annual pay by $3,700
6
Top NM GOP official allegedly violated campaign finance laws
ABQnews Seeker
Complaint claims shell company used to ... Complaint claims shell company used to funnel funds during the US House race last year
7
Man charged in double homicide at gas station
ABQnews Seeker
Witness says teen started April 12 ... Witness says teen started April 12 confrontation in Northeast Albuquerque
8
Two teens accused in fatal Roswell park shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspects are aged 14 and 15; ... Suspects are aged 14 and 15; the victims were 15 and 16
9
Former APD chief refiles whistleblower suit against city
ABQnews Seeker
Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts ... Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts in the department