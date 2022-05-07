Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

METROPOLITAN COURT

BERNALILLO COUNTY

T-4-CV-2021-010030

VISTA MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP dba VISTA MHC,

Plaintiff,

v.

ALBERT GONZALES,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is given that Plaintiff in the above-titled suit shall conduct a foreclosure sale on the front steps of the Metropolitan Court of Bernalillo County at 401 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, at the hour of 3:00 pm on May 16, 2022 or such other time and date designated by the Special Master at the time of sale, and shall sell to the highest bidder for cash the following property, that certain manufactured home located at 9600 Central Ave SW #33, Albuquerque, NM 87121 and specifically described as a 1992 CHAM mobile home, VIN 2292454T0740.

The sale is made pursuant to the Order on Motion to Establish and Foreclose Mobile Home Park Lien entered in the above-captioned case on April 4, 2022. Plaintiff was awarded a total judgment in the amount of $1,053.52 on November 1, 2021, plus continuing rent, judgment interest and attorneys’ fees until the home is sold. The costs of sale and Special Master’s fees will be taken from the proceeds of sale. Plaintiff has the right to bid some or all of its judgment at the sale. The Special Master shall be Penelope Quintero, 320 Gold Ave SW Ste 1111, Albuquerque, NM 87102, (505)948-5050 or her designee.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: that the property concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all recorded and unrecorded claims, interests or liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the county assessor as personal property. There is no redemption period.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: that purchaser is taking the home “AS IS” – Not Suitable for Human Habitation and that the successful purchaser shall have no right to continue to occupy the home within the Mobile Home Park and may be required to remove the home on the date of sale.

Submitted by:

VANCE, CHAVEZ & ASSOC., LLC

James A. Chavez

Attorney for Plaintiff

500 4th St NW Ste 103

Albuquerque, NM 87102

(505) 842-6626

Journal: April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 2022