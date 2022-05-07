 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
METROPOLITAN COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY

T-4-CV-2021-010030

VISTA MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP dba VISTA MHC,
Plaintiff,
v.
ALBERT GONZALES,
Defendant.

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is given that Plaintiff in the above-titled suit shall conduct a foreclosure sale on the front steps of the Metropolitan Court of Bernalillo County at 401 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, at the hour of 3:00 pm on May 16, 2022 or such other time and date designated by the Special Master at the time of sale, and shall sell to the highest bidder for cash the following property, that certain manufactured home located at 9600 Central Ave SW #33, Albuquerque, NM 87121 and specifically described as a 1992 CHAM mobile home, VIN 2292454T0740.

The sale is made pursuant to the Order on Motion to Establish and Foreclose Mobile Home Park Lien entered in the above-captioned case on April 4, 2022. Plaintiff was awarded a total judgment in the amount of $1,053.52 on November 1, 2021, plus continuing rent, judgment interest and attorneys’ fees until the home is sold. The costs of sale and Special Master’s fees will be taken from the proceeds of sale. Plaintiff has the right to bid some or all of its judgment at the sale. The Special Master shall be Penelope Quintero, 320 Gold Ave SW Ste 1111, Albuquerque, NM 87102, (505)948-5050 or her designee.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: that the property concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all recorded and unrecorded claims, interests or liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the county assessor as personal property. There is no redemption period.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: that purchaser is taking the home “AS IS” – Not Suitable for Human Habitation and that the successful purchaser shall have no right to continue to occupy the home within the Mobile Home Park and may be required to remove the home on the date of sale.

Submitted by:
VANCE, CHAVEZ & ASSOC., LLC
James A. Chavez
Attorney for Plaintiff
500 4th St NW Ste 103
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 842-6626

Journal: April 23, 30, May 7, 14, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'It's time to go'
ABQnews Seeker
Area faces extreme fire weather this ... Area faces extreme fire weather this weekend
2
Councilor proposes 'living lots' for the homeless
ABQnews Seeker
Plan would move illegal campers from ... Plan would move illegal campers from sidewalks and parks
3
NM settles State Police officer's whistleblower suit
ABQnews Seeker
Plaintiff leveled charges against former governor's ... Plaintiff leveled charges against former governor's security detail
4
Virgin Galactic delays flights, again
ABQnews Seeker
Supply-chain and labor constraints push back ... Supply-chain and labor constraints push back passenger flights to next year
5
ABQ man gets life in beating death of daughter
ABQnews Seeker
Father said 5-year-old's refusal to do ... Father said 5-year-old's refusal to do homework 'triggered' him
6
$1 trash hike would help clean camps
ABQnews Seeker
Plan would raise a resident’s monthly ... Plan would raise a resident’s monthly trash bin cost to $18
7
Rio Grande states brace for a difficult summer
ABQnews Seeker
Reps meet to talk about water ... Reps meet to talk about water and wildlife
8
Chef Fernando Ruiz bringing Escondido to Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Owners are working with a Homewise ... Owners are working with a Homewise mixed-use project
9
NM regulators adopt clean car rule
ABQnews Seeker
Move aims to cut pollution and ... Move aims to cut pollution and greenhouse gases
10
Not caught stealing ... yet
ABQnews Seeker
Man hopped fence to plunder Isotopes ... Man hopped fence to plunder Isotopes Park booze, merchandise