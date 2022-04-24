Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

IN THE PROBATE COURT

SANTA FE COUNTY

Cause No. 2022-0065

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EMMY A. FELL, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE, NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS,

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Wanda Sue Armstrong was appointed personal representative of the estate of the estate of EMMY A. FELL by the Probate Court of Santa Fe County on March 22, 2022 in an informal proceeding under the Uniform Probate Code. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Santa Fe County, New Mexico, located at 100 Catron St. Santa Fe NM 87501.

Wanda Sue Armstrong

c/o Fitz Gibbon Law, LLC

460 St. Michael’s Drive.

Ste. 1203

Santa Fe, NM 87505

505-216-9349

kate@fitzgibbonlaw.com

Journal: April 16, 23, 30, 2022