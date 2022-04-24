Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
CHILDREN’S COURT
DIVISION
No. D-202-SA-2022-00012
LORETTA PAULINE GARCIA, kinship guardian,
and ROSE A. LEDOUX
Petitioners,
vs.
JOHN DOE, natural father
and LEONDRA PATRICIA GARCIA, natural mother,
Respondents.
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF OF LAMACIO RICK GILBERT GARCIA born xx/xx/2009
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondents, John Doe and Leondra Patricia Garcia, Greetings:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioners have filed an adoption proceeding against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being: Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights.
Unless you enter your appearance in said cause on or before the 13th day of May 2022, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
Name and address of Respondent’s Attorney:
Sean S. Ramirez
FRAZIER & RAMIREZ LAW
2440 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Suite 530
Albuquerque, NM 87110
TEL: (505) 830-6563
FAX: (505) 288-3448
Attorneys for Petitioners
WITNESS the Honorable William E. Parnall, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 4th day of April, 2022.
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Michele Brasgalla
Deputy Clerk
Journal: April 16, 23, 30, 2022