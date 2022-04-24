 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2021-00696

CAM XI TRUST,

Plaintiff,

v.

PATRICIA DARLENE CANFIELD; GREGORY ALAN MCKINNEY; DAVID MICHAEL MCKINNEY; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PATRICIA DARLENE CANFIELD; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GREGORY ALAN MCKINNEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID MICHAEL MCKINNEY; VENTANA RANCH WEST COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, INC.; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 24, 2022, at 10:15 a.m., the undersigned Special Master will, at the front entrance of the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, sell all of the rights, title, and interests of the above-named Defendants, in and to the hereinafter described real property to the highest bidder, The property to be sold is located at 10205 Wickenburg Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and is more particularly described as:

LOT NUMBERED ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-FOUR-A (164-A) OF THE PLAT OF LOTS 130A, 157A AND 164A WEST POINT SUBDIVISION AT VENTANA RANCH, ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON MARCH 4, 1999 IN PLAT BOOK 99C, PAGE 41. APN #1 009 065 205 285 32014

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes (the “Property”). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.
The foregoing sale will be made to satisfy a foreclosure judgment rendered by this Court in the above-entitled and numbered cause on March 24, 2022, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the Property. Plaintiff’s judgment is in the amount of $237,707.59, plus interest of $6,465.64 from December 6, 2021, through May 24, 2022. Plaintiff has the right to bid at the foregoing sale in an amount equal to its judgment, and to submit its bid either verbally or in writing. Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

In accordance with the Court’s decree, the proceeds of sale are to be applied first to the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fees, and then to satisfy the above-described judgment with any remaining balance to be paid into the registry of the Court.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and reasonable Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court.

The foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to the Defendants’ one (1) month right of redemption and entry of an order of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

Witness my hand this 30th day of March, 2022.

By: /S/ Robert Doyle
Robert Doyle, Special Master
Legal Process Network
P.O. Box 279
Sandia Park, NM 87047
(505) 417-4113

Journal: April 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022

