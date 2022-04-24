Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

BERNALILLO COUNTY

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-PB-2022-00297





IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ARTHUR PAUL SIEWERT II, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS





NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Beth Siewert has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Arthur Paul Siewert II, Deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other deliver of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative

c/o Dylan P. Lutey, Hedrich Law, P.A, 3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D, Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 880-1115 or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

DATED: April 12, 2022

/s/ signed Mary Beth Siewert

Mary Beth Siewert

HEDRICH LAW, P.A.

/s/ signed Dylan P. Lutey

Dylan P. Lutey

3500 Comanche Road NE, Bldg. D

Albuquerque, NM 87107

(505) 880-1115

Journal: April 16, 23, 30, 2022