Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
D-202-PB-2022-00222
IN THE MATTER
OF
KENNETH JAMES PATRICK,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO
TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KENNETH JAMES PATRICK, DECEASED, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF KENNETH JAMES PATRICK, DECEASED, OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING.
A hearing on the Petition to Determine Heirship and Application for Formal Appointment of Personal Representative in Intestacy will be held at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas, NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez.
Notice of the time and place of hearing on said Petition is hereby given to you by publication, once a week for three consecutive weeks.
WITNESS our hands and seal of this Court.
Dated: 4/6/2022 Katina Watson
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By /s/ Shellene Romero
Deputy Clerk
Submitted by:
HENNIGHAUSEN, OLSEN & MCCREA, L.L.P.
/s/ Robert J. McCrea
Robert J. McCrea
Attorney for Amanda Focht
P.O. Box 1415
Roswell, NM 88202-1415
(575) 624-2463 – telephone
(575) 624-2878 – facsimile
Journal: April 9, 16, 23, 2022