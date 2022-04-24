Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT



NO. D-202-CV-2020-00641

IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

v.

LITA VELASQUEZ, SAMUEL VELASQUEZ, ESTATE OF RUBEL MONTANO, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES OR LEGATEES OF RUBEL MONTANO, DECEASED, NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE AUTHORITY,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Defendants Estate of Rubel Montano, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees or Legatees of Rubel Montano, Deceased,

GREETINGS:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on property located as 444 Loma Hermosa Drive NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, said property being more particularly described as:

LOT NUMBERED ELEVEN (11) IN BLOCK NUMBERED THREE-A (3-A) AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED PLAT OF BLOCKS 1, 2, 3, 3-A, 3-B, 4, 5, 6, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 AND 21 OF THE PALISADES, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED PLAT THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON JUNE 18, 1949, IN PLAT BOOK D, FOLIO 63.

Unless you file and serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before 30 days after the last publication date, judgment by default will be entered against you.

Respectfully Submitted,

IDEA LAW GROUP, LLC

/s/ Elizabeth V. Friedenstein

Elizabeth V. Friedenstein

2501 San Pedro Drive NE, Bldg A, Suite 102

Albuquerque,

New Mexico 87110

Phone: (877) 353 2146

ElizabethF@idealawgroupllc.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

Journal: April 9, 16, 23, 2022