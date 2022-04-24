Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
NO. D-202-CV-2020-00641
IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff,
v.
LITA VELASQUEZ, SAMUEL VELASQUEZ, ESTATE OF RUBEL MONTANO, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES OR LEGATEES OF RUBEL MONTANO, DECEASED, NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE AUTHORITY,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SUIT
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Defendants Estate of Rubel Montano, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees or Legatees of Rubel Montano, Deceased,
GREETINGS:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on property located as 444 Loma Hermosa Drive NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, said property being more particularly described as:
- LOT NUMBERED ELEVEN (11) IN BLOCK NUMBERED THREE-A (3-A) AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED PLAT OF BLOCKS 1, 2, 3, 3-A, 3-B, 4, 5, 6, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 AND 21 OF THE PALISADES, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED PLAT THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON JUNE 18, 1949, IN PLAT BOOK D, FOLIO 63.
Unless you file and serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before 30 days after the last publication date, judgment by default will be entered against you.
Respectfully Submitted,
IDEA LAW GROUP, LLC
/s/ Elizabeth V. Friedenstein
Elizabeth V. Friedenstein
2501 San Pedro Drive NE, Bldg A, Suite 102
Albuquerque,
New Mexico 87110
Phone: (877) 353 2146
ElizabethF@idealawgroupllc.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
Journal: April 9, 16, 23, 2022