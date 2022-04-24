 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT

NO. D-202-CV-2020-00641

IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

v.

LITA VELASQUEZ, SAMUEL VELASQUEZ, ESTATE OF RUBEL MONTANO, DECEASED, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES OR LEGATEES OF RUBEL MONTANO, DECEASED, NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE AUTHORITY,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Defendants Estate of Rubel Montano, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees or Legatees of Rubel Montano, Deceased,
GREETINGS:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on property located as 444 Loma Hermosa Drive NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, said property being more particularly described as:

LOT NUMBERED ELEVEN (11) IN BLOCK NUMBERED THREE-A (3-A) AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED PLAT OF BLOCKS 1, 2, 3, 3-A, 3-B, 4, 5, 6, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 AND 21 OF THE PALISADES, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED PLAT THEREOF FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON JUNE 18, 1949, IN PLAT BOOK D, FOLIO 63.

Unless you file and serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before 30 days after the last publication date, judgment by default will be entered against you.
Respectfully Submitted,
IDEA LAW GROUP, LLC

/s/ Elizabeth V. Friedenstein
Elizabeth V. Friedenstein
2501 San Pedro Drive NE, Bldg A, Suite 102
Albuquerque,
New Mexico 87110
Phone: (877) 353 2146
ElizabethF@idealawgroupllc.com
Attorney for Plaintiff

Journal: April 9, 16, 23, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in counties
2
Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak fires merge
ABQnews Seeker
The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak ... The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires in northern New Mexico have merged, fire officials said Saturday morning.  The fire complex has burned more ...
3
‘Devastating’ inferno imperils Northern NM communities
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes ... Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes fear
4
Pretrial release of alleged killer, 18 reversed
ABQnews Seeker
Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge ... Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge made the wrong decision
5
State employees get 3% salary increase
ABQnews Seeker
An additional 4% rise will kick ... An additional 4% rise will kick in from July; total boost ups average annual pay by $3,700
6
Top NM GOP official allegedly violated campaign finance laws
ABQnews Seeker
Complaint claims shell company used to ... Complaint claims shell company used to funnel funds during the US House race last year
7
Man charged in double homicide at gas station
ABQnews Seeker
Witness says teen started April 12 ... Witness says teen started April 12 confrontation in Northeast Albuquerque
8
Two teens accused in fatal Roswell park shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspects are aged 14 and 15; ... Suspects are aged 14 and 15; the victims were 15 and 16
9
Former APD chief refiles whistleblower suit against city
ABQnews Seeker
Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts ... Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts in the department