Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

No. D-202-PB-2022-00314

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF JAYME MHOON, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francisco Leger, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jayme Mhoon, Deceased, that all persons having claims against the Estate of Jayme Mhoon, Deceased, are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative at the address below.

Dated: April 20, 2022

Personal Representative

Francisco Leger

c/o Elisabeth A. Millich, Esq.

Millich Law

1201 Lomas Blvd NW, Ste C

Albuquerque, NM 87102

/s/Elisabeth A. Millich

Elisabeth A. Millich, Esq.

Journal: April 23, 30, May 7, 2022