Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
No. D-202-PB-2022-00314
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF JAYME MHOON, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francisco Leger, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jayme Mhoon, Deceased, that all persons having claims against the Estate of Jayme Mhoon, Deceased, are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative at the address below.
Dated: April 20, 2022
Personal Representative
Francisco Leger
c/o Elisabeth A. Millich, Esq.
Millich Law
1201 Lomas Blvd NW, Ste C
Albuquerque, NM 87102
/s/Elisabeth A. Millich
Elisabeth A. Millich, Esq.
Journal: April 23, 30, May 7, 2022