Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that the following property will be sold at public online auction, on May 9, 2022 at 6pm in accordance with the New Mexico Lien Act.

Unit # 00G24
Proudy Eriacho
1201 3rd. St. NW
Albuquerque NM 87102
Contents: floral love seat, boxes and bags ,shoes, pink tote bag and all other contents of storage.

Unit # 000H6
Bill Harris
5400 Montgomery Blvd. NE
Apt # 312-B
Albuquerque NM 87109
Contents: gray infinity washer, adult tricycle black and green, red motorized razor scooter, red ryder BB gun, bags and boxes ,pink womens mountain bike and all other contents of storage.

Unit# 00A25
Melissa Tauala
3501 Atrisco Dr. NW
Apt # 00A25
Contents: Wurlitzer piano

Auction will be listed advertised and sold thru My Auction Addiction.
North Coors Self Storage 615B Coors Blvd. NW Alb. NM 87121 may withdraw any of the above units from auction at any time without prior notice. 505-831-3737

Journal: April 23, 30 2022

