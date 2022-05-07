Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-PB-2022-00044

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRUCE BARNES, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kelley Liesinger and Troy Liesinger have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this Notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the attorneys of the Co-Personal Representatives, Sommer, Udall, Hardwick & Jones, P.A., (Cullen Hallmark) P.O. Box 1984, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

DATED: March 3, 2022

Respectfully Submitted,

SOMMER, UDALL,

HARDWICK & JONES, P.A.

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives

By: /s/Cullen Hallmark

Cullen Hallmark

P.O. Box 1984

Santa Fe, NM 87504

(505) 982-4676

ch@sommerudall.com

Journal: April 23, 30, May 7, 2022