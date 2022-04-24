 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

No. 20220197

IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF Joe Davalos,
DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo, County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
/s/ Sandra B. Sumner
2100 Rancho Oro Ave. S.E. Rio Rancho N.M. 87124

Journal: April 16, 23, 30, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in counties
2
Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak fires merge
ABQnews Seeker
The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak ... The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires in northern New Mexico have merged, fire officials said Saturday morning.  The fire complex has burned more ...
3
‘Devastating’ inferno imperils Northern NM communities
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes ... Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes fear
4
Pretrial release of alleged killer, 18 reversed
ABQnews Seeker
Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge ... Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge made the wrong decision
5
State employees get 3% salary increase
ABQnews Seeker
An additional 4% rise will kick ... An additional 4% rise will kick in from July; total boost ups average annual pay by $3,700
6
Top NM GOP official allegedly violated campaign finance laws
ABQnews Seeker
Complaint claims shell company used to ... Complaint claims shell company used to funnel funds during the US House race last year
7
Man charged in double homicide at gas station
ABQnews Seeker
Witness says teen started April 12 ... Witness says teen started April 12 confrontation in Northeast Albuquerque
8
Two teens accused in fatal Roswell park shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspects are aged 14 and 15; ... Suspects are aged 14 and 15; the victims were 15 and 16
9
Former APD chief refiles whistleblower suit against city
ABQnews Seeker
Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts ... Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts in the department