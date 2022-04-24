Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

IN THE PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

No. 20220197



IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF Joe Davalos,

DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo, County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 415 Silver Ave SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

/s/ Sandra B. Sumner

2100 Rancho Oro Ave. S.E. Rio Rancho N.M. 87124

Journal: April 16, 23, 30, 2022