Legal Notices-Non-government

IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. 2022-0217
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WEBSTER GIBSON WAIDE, Deceased
NOTICE TO UNKNOWN CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Jacqueline R. Waide has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Webster Gibson Waide, deceased. Claims must be presented within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or within sixty days after the mailing or delivery of this notice to a creditor, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Attorney for the Personal Representative at Treveri Law, c/o Karin V. Foster at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Santa Fe County, 102 Grant Ave Santa Fe, NM.
Dated:
Karin V. Foster
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Treveri Law, PC
5600 Wyoming Blvd, NE
Suite 250
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Journal: April 23, 30, May 7, 2022