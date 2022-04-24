Big home crowd sees United drop third straight

One close call made all the difference for New Mexico United on Saturday night.

San Antonio FC’s Justin Dhillon converted a penalty kick in the 67th minute and that was enough to pin a 1-0 loss on host New Mexico in front of an announced 11,420 fans at Isotopes Park.

The penalty call came down to a matter of inches. Dhillon was taken down by United’s Sam Hamilton as he was dribbling the ball along the top line of NMU’s defensive box. He appeared to be exiting the box as he tumbled but had one foot on the line.

Both teams argued the call before the PK was awarded, but it eventually produced the decisive goal.

“Was it a penalty? Was it not a penalty?” NMU coach Zach Prince still questioned after the game. “At the end of the day, we had (SAFC) pinned in for long periods of time and had opportunities. We have to start getting results.”

Saturday’s outcome was something of a familiar refrain for both sides.

Defensive-minded SAFC (6-1-0) won its fourth 1-0 decision of the season, while New Mexico (2-2-2) lost by a 1-0 score for the second time in eight days.

NMU once again controlled possession (56.2%) but was unable to make much of a dent in a San Antonio defense that has allowed just four goals all season. United finished with eight shots, only two of them on goal.

Since starting the season with two wins, New Mexico has gone 0-2-2. The club will not play again until May 4, and both Prince and midfielder Daniel Bruce said the break comes at a good time.

“Each player needs to look in the mirror,” Bruce said. “We have moments of real quality but we’ve got to put together a full 90 minutes. Each player needs to look to his own performance.”

Prince tried to find a spark by changing up his lineup. Forward Cristian Nava and midfielder Carl Sainte made their first starts of the season, and United was able to apply consistent pressure through most of the opening half.

Nava, an 18-year-old Albuquerque native, created several opportunities with his speed. He became the youngest player to start a match for United.

“It was exciting,” Nava said. “Obviously not the result we were looking for, but being able to make my first start in front of our fans, it felt good.”

While NMU had superior speed and quickness, San Antonio’s height was at least as significant. New Mexico earned nine corner kicks and several attempted several other set pieces in the attacking zone, but could not get a clean header on the ball against SAFC’s massive back line which included three players 6-foot-3 or taller.

“They’re a good team,” Bruce said. “They’ve got good size and they’re well-organized. But we had opportunities in the first half, we’ve got to find a way to get past them.”

San Antonio did not have much luck getting the ball past New Mexico goalkeeper Cody Mizell either. Mizell, who played his first home match with United since 2019, is on short-term loan from MLS New York City FC. He turned away several made a pair of leaping deflections Saturday and got help from the crossbar on a Fabien Garcia shot in the second half.

But Mizell could not stop Dhillon’s PK, which rocketed just out of reach as he dove to his right.

SAN ANTONIO FC 1, NEW MEXICO UNITED 0

San Antonio 0 1 — 1

New Mexico 0 0 — 0

Scoring: SA, 67th, Justin Dhillon (PK). Shots: SA 12, NM 8. Shots on goal: SA 4, NM 2. Corner kicks: SA 5, NM 9. Goalkeeper saves: SA (Jordan Farr) 2; NM (Cody Mizell) 3.