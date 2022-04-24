Prep tennis: Metro champions defeat familiar foes in finals

The singles winners of the Albuquerque Metro Tennis Championships faced familiar faces on the other side of the net Saturday at Albuquerque Academy.

And both tried to use that familiarity to their advantage.

“I go to practice with her when we’re not in high school tennis and I’m friends with her, and she’s a really good player,” La Cueva sophomore Cameron King said of her opponent, Tatiana Dalton-Spiloa of Sandia Prep. King, the top seed, upended No. 2 Dalton-Spiloa 6-1, 6-3.

And it’s not necessarily the most comfortable thing going up against a friend, King said.

“It depends on the person,” King said. “I think that it does make it tougher most of the time because you really want to respect them, but you still want to end up winning and you don’t want to go easy on them. I really wanted to be a fair player and have great sportsmanship and close it out without being disrespectful or anything.”

Boys winner Philip Bosin of Eldorado, seeded No. 2, defeated No. 4 seed Joseph Braun of the host Chargers, 6-0, 6-3.

“He’s a very strong player,” Bosin said of Braun. “And he made a lot of good shots. I just told myself to stick to my game plan, to make sure to play my game. Make sure to focus on what I’m doing and not what he’s doing. And it worked out this time around.”

The two also practice together on the same club team and have faced each other in USTA tournaments.

“It’s an interesting situation for sure because at the same time you know what to expect from him; you’re sort of used to the way their ground strokes fly and the way they serve,” Bosin said. “But at the same time, they know you pretty well. So you’ve got to make sure you change something up against those people that know you very well, or else they’re going to anticipate exactly what you’re going to do.”

Although he started strong, Bosin said he felt he needed to toss in some wrinkles.

“I was feeling pretty good out on the court (Saturday). I had a pretty good match in my semifinals,” he said. “So I feel like my general game was working pretty well but at certain points where he was finding his rhythm a little bit, I tried to throw him off with something a little bit different; maybe loop the ball a little higher with more top spin, maybe come into the net a little bit, change my serve placement. Just use these little things that don’t seem too important but they add up to a lot of changes.”

In King’s second set, it was tied at 3-all and looked like it was going to be a struggle to the finish.

“I was thinking I could take advantage of just being consistent, because sometimes she overhits and I want to be able to try and make that happen. … I was talking to myself to just breathe, move my feet and relax. I just told myself one point at a time, and that ended up working. I sometimes have struggles with my mental game. This was an exercise I’ve been practicing before and I’m happy it was able to work out.”

Friday’s schedule was wiped out by wind, so the semifinals and finals were both held on Saturday.

In boys doubles, No. 1-seeded Tanin Ramnath and Calvin Van Dyke of La Cueva beat No. 2 Jack Hubbard and Oliver Lorenz of Albuquerque Academy 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). And in girls doubles, top-seeded Kate Segal and Samantha Baltz of Rio Rancho beat No. 3 Janie Xiong and Yana Outkin of La Cueva, 6-0, 6-0.

TENNIS

Albuquerque Metro Championships

BOYS

Final team scores

Albuquerque Academy 18.5, La Cueva 17.5, Eldorado 9, Albuquerque High 7, Rio Rancho 5, Volcano Vista 5.

Singles semifinals

#2 Philip Bosin (Eldorado) d. #3 Alex Lumanog (La Cueva) 6-0, 6-3.

#4 Joseph Braun (Albuquerque Academy) d. # 1 Leo Rocca (Albuquerque High) 7-6, 6-4.

Singles championship

#2 Philip Bosin (Eldorado) d. #4 Joseph Braun (Albuquerque Academy) 6-0, 6-3.

Singles third place

#3 Alex Lumanog (La Cueva) d. #1 Leo Rocca (Albuquerque High) 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles semifinals

#1 Tanin Ramnath/Calvin Van Dyke (La Cueva) d. #4 Tanner Dils/Jacob Anderson (Albuquerque Academy) 7-5, 6-2.

#2 Jack Hubbard/Oliver Lorenz (Albuquerque Academy) d. #3 Linas Wang/Alazar Ilg (La Cueva) 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles championship

#1 Tanin Ramnath/Calvin Van Dyke (La Cueva) d. #2 Jack Hubbard/Oliver Lorenz (Albuquerque Academy) 6-2, 7-6.

Doubles third place

#4 Tanner Dils/Jacob Anderson (Albuquerque Academy d. #3 Linas Wang/ Alazar Ilg (La Cueva) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

GIRLS

Final team scores

La Cueva 21.5, Albuquerque Academy 9.5, Sandia Prep 9

Singles semifinals

Cameron King (La Cueva) d. Lily Bosch (Albuquerque Academy) 6-0, 6-0.

Tati Spilca (Sandia Prep) d. Stephanie Romero (La Cueva) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Singles championship

Cameron King (La Cueva) d. Tati Spilca (Sandia Prep) 6-1, 6-3.

Singles third place

Lily Bosch (Albuquerque Academy) d. Stephanie Romero 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles semifinals

Kate Segal/Samantha Baltz (Rio Rancho) d. Kendall King/Ella Lundahl (La Cueva) 6-0, 6-2.

Janie Kiong/Yana Outkin (La Cueva) d. Sophia Portillos/Brooke Pate (Volcano Vista) 7-6, 6-0.

Doubles championship

Kate Segal/Samantha Baltz (Rio Rancho) d. Janie Xiong/Yana Outkin (La Cueva) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles third place

Kendall King/Ela Lundahl (La Cueva) d. Sophia Portillos/Brooke Pate (Volcano Vista) 6-4, 6-3.