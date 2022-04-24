Roundup: La Cueva squads sweep baseball, softball twin bills

On the next-to-last Saturday of the prep baseball and softball regular season, the La Cueva baseball and softball teams swept Farmington, and Manzano’s softball team, despite a split with Albuquerque High, took a huge step toward the District 5-5A championship.

Baseball

The Bears (18-3, 6-2 in 2-5A) needed 11 innings to take the first game, 3-2 over the Scorpions. Jackson Hix’s sacrifice bunt in the 11th sent Ronan Hella to second, but Hella continued on to third base on the play. Farmington (17-6, 5-3) tried to throw him out at third, but the throw was wild, and Hella raced home.

“Everyone was yelling at me that third was open, so I didn’t stop,” Hella said.

Greyson Long pitched nine innings for La Cueva. Matthew Dinae (2-0) earned the win by throwing the final two.

The Bears batted around in the third and fourth innings and crushed Farmington 14-2 in five innings in Game 2. Catcher David Cooper hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs. From the No. 9 spot in the order, Colt Mangino had three RBIs as La Cueva rebounded after having been swept at home seven days earlier by Sandia.

“We immediately called a team meeting (on Monday) between some of the seniors, just to see where we had gone off course,” said Cooper. “We saw some issues inside, and we changed it big time. We got closer. This week, we all bonded, we really bonded.”

• In Farmington, league-leading Sandia (16-6, 7-1) swept a pair from Piedra Vista, 5-2 and 6-2.

In the fifth inning of Game 1, Aiden Griego’s RBI single plated the go-ahead run in what was a 2-2 game.

Jordan Martinez in the opener and Nico Barela in Game 2 both gave Sandia strong starting pitching performances on Saturday.

The Matadors clinch the 2-5A title if they beat West Mesa at least once in a doubleheader next Saturday.

Softball

At Albuquerque High, Manzano and AHS started the day tied for first place in District 5-5A, each at 6-0 in league play. The Monarchs won the opener, 10-4.

AHS was leading Game 2, 13-6, in the top of the seventh. Run differential is the tiebreaker in case of an end-of-season tie.

But with two outs in the top of the seventh, Manzano’s Olivia Costales belted a two-run home run, and AHS’ eventual 13-8 victory was a crusher for the Bulldogs, as the Monarchs have a one-run advantage headed into the final two games.

Manzano (14-9, 7-1) closes at home against third-place Capital (13-9, 5-3), while AHS (11-11, 7-1) is at Los Lunas next Saturday.

• In 2-5A, La Cueva swept visiting Farmington, 3-2 and 8-2, as the Bears clinched the 2-5A regular-season title.

Hannah Campos hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the fourth of Game 1 to snap a 1-1 tie for La Cueva (16-6, 8-0).

“I just had a hunch,” La Cueva coach Ron Romero said of his decision to put Campos in the box.

The Scorpions (17-7, 6-2) are tied with Piedra Vista (16-8, 6-2) for second place.

PREP BASEBALL

Game 1

ELDORADO 11, WEST MESA 1 (6 inn.)

West Mesa 010 000 — 1 4 0

Eldorado 110 603 — 11 9 0

Batteries: WM, Tom Valentine, Jerry Perales (4) and Ed Bazan; E, Bear Morrison and Tanner Fairhurst. WP: Morris. LP: Valentine. Leading hitters: WM, Albert Garcia 1-2, RBI; E, Fairhurst 2B, 3 RBIs; Morrison 3-3, 3 RBIS, Jacob Candelario 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2B; Jude Hines 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2B. Record: E 8-12

Game 2

ELDORADO 17, WEST MESA 6 (5 inn.)

West Mesa 105 00 — 6 4 0

Eldorado 269 0x — 17 11 2

Batteries: WM, Mark Armijo, Dominic Rodriguez (3) and Ed Bazan; E, Lucas Robertson, Alistar McBride (3) and Tanner Farhurst. Leading hitters: WM, Aiden Pearlman 2B, 3 RBIs; Ed Juanico 2B, RBI. E, Bear Morrison 2B, 3B, grand slam HR, 5 RBIS, Tanner Fairhurst 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI. Record: E 9-12.

Game 1

LA CUEVA 3, FARMINGTON 2 (11 inn.)

Farmington 100 010 000 00—2 7 1

La Cueva 000 020 000 01—3 9 1

Batteries: F, Zach Raichel, Keagan Scott (9) and Sam Trujillo. LC, Greyson Long, Matthew Dinae (10) and David Cooper. WP: Dinae. LP: Scott. Leading hitters: F, Scott 3-5, 2 RBIs. LC, Jackson Kay 2-4, 3B, RBI; Max McGaha 2-4; Ronan Hella 2-5.

Game 2

LA CUEVA 14, FARMINGTON 2 (5 inn.)

Farmington 000 11— 2 3 2

La Cueva 125 6x—14 11 0

Batteries: F, Aiden Talcott, Carson Padilla (3) and Sam Trujillo. LC, Tyler Manyo and David Cooper. Win: Manyo (7-1). Loss: Talcott. Leading hitters: F, Keegan Scott 2-3. LC, Cooper 2-4, HR, 4RBIs; Colt Mangino 2-3, 2B, 3RBIs; Akili Carris 2-2, 3 SB, 2 RBIs; Max McGaha 2-3. Records: LC 18-3, 6-2 in 2-5A; F 17-6, 5-3.