Wildfires continue to rage across NM

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

As crews battled the large Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak complex fire on Saturday, several other wildfires raged across the state.

Cerro Pelado

The Cerro Pelado Fire that started about 7 miles east of Jemez Springs on Friday has grown to 4,688 acres and is 0% contained as of Saturday evening.

Sandoval County spokesperson Stephen Montoya said in an email that “a few structures” have burned, but there is no total on how many.

The communities of Sierra Los Pinos and Los Griego have been evacuated.
New Mexico State Police have closed N.M. 4 from the junction with N.M. 126 east to Los Alamos.

Cooks Peak

The Colfax County areas of Miami, Sweetwater, Rayado, Philmont Scout Ranch and Sunny Side are under mandatory evacuations from the Cooks Peak Fire.
In Mora County, authorities evacuated Los LeFebres, Los Huerros, and areas east of County Road 009 and north of N.M. 120.

The blaze has burned more than 48,600 acres and is 0% contained.

Mitchell

A fire on private land east of Mosquero in Harding County has burned 20,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Residents near Bueyeros were evacuated.

The fire is pushing to the east, but no structures are currently threatened, according to the Harding County Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell Road

The Campbell Road Fire east of Des Moines in Union County has burned about 2,000 acres and is 90% contained.

New Mexico State Forestry firefighters will work this weekend to mop up hotspots and secure containment lines.

East

A fire near Mimbres has burned about 100 acres of the Gila National Forest and private land.

The fire is 10% contained.

Simona

A bosque fire south of Belen in Jarales is 75% contained and has burned 165 acres.

