Former Lobo Singleton says he’s going to George Mason

Former UNM Lobo basketball player Saquan Singleton on Saturday committed to transfer to George Mason of the Atlantic 10.

Singleton, who said he’s still on pace to graduate from UNM on May 14 and will start at George Mason by midsummer, told the Journal he had a strong connection with George Mason coach Kim English throughout the recruitment.

“George Mason is a great school,” he said. “(The) coaches and players treated me like family since they started recruiting me. … Coach English was great throughout the recruitment. He’s a great guy and is well dedicated to this game. We both feel like we relate to each other in many ways. He was a college player at a high level and he went pro so he knows what it takes to get there.”

Singleton, who announced prior to his Senior Night game at UNM in March that he had already decided to move on to either pursue professional basketball overseas or transfer elsewhere for his final season, averaged 4.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24 games this past season.

After arriving at UNM ahead of a 2020-21 season the team played entirely outside the state of New Mexico, Singleton was voted a co-captain this past season before a bout with COVID led to inflammation of the heart that prevented him from starting the season with his teammates.

His unlikely, challenging journey to finally get to play Division I basketball and become the first college graduate in his family was chronicled ahead of his final home game in the Journal:

