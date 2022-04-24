 Former Lobo Singleton says he's going to George Mason - Albuquerque Journal

Former Lobo Singleton says he’s going to George Mason

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Lobo Saquan Singleton, ,right, tries to go around Air Force’s Nick Jackson during action on Feb. 26. (Roberto E. Rosales/ Albuquerque Journal)

Former UNM Lobo basketball player Saquan Singleton on Saturday committed to transfer to George Mason of the Atlantic 10.

Singleton, who said he’s still on pace to graduate from UNM on May 14 and will start at George Mason by midsummer, told the Journal he had a strong connection with George Mason coach Kim English throughout the recruitment.

“George Mason is a great school,” he said. “(The) coaches and players treated me like family since they started recruiting me. … Coach English was great throughout the recruitment. He’s a great guy and is well dedicated to this game. We both feel like we relate to each other in many ways. He was a college player at a high level and he went pro so he knows what it takes to get there.”

Singleton, who announced prior to his Senior Night game at UNM in March that he had already decided to move on to either pursue professional basketball overseas or transfer elsewhere for his final season, averaged 4.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24 games this past season.

After arriving at UNM ahead of a 2020-21 season the team played entirely outside the state of New Mexico, Singleton was voted a co-captain this past season before a bout with COVID led to inflammation of the heart that prevented him from starting the season with his teammates.

His unlikely, challenging journey to finally get to play Division I basketball and become the first college graduate in his family was chronicled ahead of his final home game in the Journal:

Time and again, Lobo Singleton persevered in face of obstacles

Home » Sports » Former Lobo Singleton says he’s going to George Mason

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Split verdict in first Air Force general military trial
ABQnews Seeker
Cooley charged with abusive sexual contact ... Cooley charged with abusive sexual contact in '18 in ABQ
2
Border with Mexico a focus for GOP gubernatorial hopefuls
ABQnews Seeker
From National Guard to broadband, all ... From National Guard to broadband, all five candidates have ideas on how to enhance border security
3
Former Lobo Singleton says he's going to George Mason
ABQnews Seeker
Former Lobo guard Saquan Singleton on ... Former Lobo guard Saquan Singleton on Saturday announced he will be transferring to George Mason for his final season of college basketball.
4
Governor says state's chief focus is on saving lives
ABQnews Seeker
Ferocious winds on Friday created 'unprecedented' ... Ferocious winds on Friday created 'unprecedented' fire conditions in NM
5
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in counties
6
Wildfires continue to rage across NM
ABQnews Seeker
As crews battled the large Calf ... As crews battled the large Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak complex fire on Saturday, several other wildfires raged across the state. Cerro Pelado The Cerro Pelado ...
7
Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak fires merge
ABQnews Seeker
The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak ... The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires in northern New Mexico have merged, fire officials said Saturday morning.  The fire complex has burned more ...
8
Furniture store sees demand after return to Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
Retailer focuses on quality products, affordable ... Retailer focuses on quality products, affordable prices
9
‘Devastating’ inferno imperils Northern NM communities
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes ... Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes fear