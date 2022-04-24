‘Tope, ex-Lobo Peterson has 200 pro/college home runs

Albuquerque Isotopes first baseman D.J. Peterson on Friday night connected on his second home run of the season and 200th of his combined professional and collegiate career.

According to Baseball-Reference.com, Peterson has now homered 48 times at the Triple-A level (two with the Isotopes) and 41 times apiece in Independent league play as a pro and 41 times when he was a UNM Lobo. The rest have come at various levels of play of affiliated minor league play, to brief stints playing in Mexican winter leagues and even one home run from 2012 playing in the Cape Cod League, a summer league for college players.

The breakdown:

48 Triple-A

41 Independent

41 College

31 Double-A

18 High A

7 Class A

6 Low A

4 Fall league

3 Mexican winter leagues

1 Cape Cod league

This is really cool. I appreciate you guys for posting this!! I have been privileged and blessed to play this game for as long as I have. Let’s keep them going! #blessed&lucky https://t.co/6NpQkwER1v — D.J. Peterson (@DJPeterson) April 23, 2022



TOPES SUNDAY: At Round Rock, 12:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

Probables: Isotopes LHP Dillon Overton (1-1, 6.75) vs. Express RHP A.J. Alexy (0-0, 5.14)

Saturday: After plating a run in the top of the first inning, the Albuquerque Isotopes were silenced by Round Rock starting pitcher Kohei Arihara and a pair of relievers as the Express coasted to a 6-2 win Saturday night at Dell Diamond. The Isotopes (6-11 overall) have dropped four of five games so far in this series and are 2-9 on the road in 2022.

Round Rock (12-5) scored all they would need in the home first as Josh Smith led off with a single before Bubba Thompson immediately launched a two-run homer, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead. Thompson also delivered an RBI triple in the second off Duncan, who took the loss after surrendering nine hits and four runs in five frames.

Next home game: Tuesday vs. Sacramento, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s box score: Round Rock 6, Isotopes 2

Standings: PCL standings