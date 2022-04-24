MMA: Vannata, Blencowe lose

For the first minute, 50 seconds, Albuquerque MMA featherweight Lando Vannata looked to be on his way to an impressive showing and, perhaps, his 13th victory.

A straight left hand from Charles Jourdain changed everything.

Jourdain, scoring a knockdown and quickly transitioning to a one-arm guillotine choke, defeated Vannata by submission at 2 minutes, 37 seconds of the first round.

The loss on a UFC card in Las Vegas, Nevada drops Vannata’s record to 12-6-2. Jourdain, of Beloeil, Quebec, is 13-4-1.

Vannata scored a takedown approximately 30 seconds into the fight. After Jourdain got to his feet, Vannata landed effectively with punches and kicks.

But a bit more than two minutes into the fight, Jourdain caught Vannata coming forward and dropped him with that telling left hand. Vannata didn’t appear to be badly hurt but was momentarily stunned. Jourdain quickly took advantage, dropping to the ground and curling his left arm around the Albuquerque fighter’s neck.

Jourdain at one point appeared to lose his grip but then regained it and secured the choke. Vannata was forced to tap out.

Vannata trains at Jackson’s Acoma.

CYBORG-BLENCOWE: In Honolulu, Brazil’s Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino retained her Bellator featherweight title with a victory by lopsided yet hard-fought unanimous decision over Australia’s Arlene Blencowe.

Blencowe (15-9) trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink.

In improving to 26-2, Cyborg was a clear winner of all five rounds — though losing a point when penalized for an illegal knee in the first. All three judges scored it 49-45.

It was Blencowe’s second loss to Cyborg, having been submitted (second-round rear naked choke) in October 2020.

Blencowe became just the second fighter to last five rounds against the powerful Brazilian fighter. The first was Albuquerque’s Holly Holm, Blencowe’s Jackson-Wink teammate, who lost to Cyborg by unanimous decision in December 2017.