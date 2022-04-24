 MMA: Vannata, Blencowe lose - Albuquerque Journal

MMA: Vannata, Blencowe lose

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

For the first minute, 50 seconds, Albuquerque MMA featherweight Lando Vannata looked to be on his way to an impressive showing and, perhaps, his 13th victory.

A straight left hand from Charles Jourdain changed everything.

Jourdain, scoring a knockdown and quickly transitioning to a one-arm guillotine choke, defeated Vannata by submission at 2 minutes, 37 seconds of the first round.

The loss on a UFC card in Las Vegas, Nevada drops Vannata’s record to 12-6-2. Jourdain, of Beloeil, Quebec, is 13-4-1.

Vannata scored a takedown approximately 30 seconds into the fight. After Jourdain got to his feet, Vannata landed effectively with punches and kicks.

But a bit more than two minutes into the fight, Jourdain caught Vannata coming forward and dropped him with that telling left hand. Vannata didn’t appear to be badly hurt but was momentarily stunned. Jourdain quickly took advantage, dropping to the ground and curling his left arm around the Albuquerque fighter’s neck.

Jourdain at one point appeared to lose his grip but then regained it and secured the choke. Vannata was forced to tap out.

Vannata trains at Jackson’s Acoma.

CYBORG-BLENCOWE: In Honolulu, Brazil’s Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino retained her Bellator featherweight title with a victory by lopsided yet hard-fought unanimous decision over Australia’s Arlene Blencowe.

Blencowe (15-9) trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink.

In improving to 26-2, Cyborg was a clear winner of all five rounds — though losing a point when penalized for an illegal knee in the first. All three judges scored it 49-45.

It was Blencowe’s second loss to Cyborg, having been submitted (second-round rear naked choke) in October 2020.

Blencowe became just the second fighter to last five rounds against the powerful Brazilian fighter. The first was Albuquerque’s Holly Holm, Blencowe’s Jackson-Wink teammate, who lost to Cyborg by unanimous decision in December 2017.

Home » Sports » Boxing/MMA » MMA: Vannata, Blencowe lose

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
MMA: Edwards loses in Hawaii
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque MMA light heavyweight Christian Edwards, ... Albuquerque MMA light heavyweight Christian Edwards, unable to cope with the raw power and wrestling skills of Denver’s Grant Neal, lost by unanimous decision ...
2
Albuquerque's Perez easily passes his 1st real test
Boxing/MMA
Abraham Perez passed the first real ... Abraham Perez passed the first real test of his burgeoning professional boxing career with flying co ...
3
Vannata has more than MMA on his mind, but ...
Boxing/MMA
At age 30, Lando Vannata is ... At age 30, Lando Vannata is by no means thinking about retirement from his chosen spor ...
4
Edwards hopes to show he has learned from loss
Boxing/MMA
A not-so-funny thing happened to MMA ... A not-so-funny thing happened to MMA fighter Christian Edwards on his way to anticipated great thing ...
5
Friday night fights: Perez expects to get hit, and ...
Boxing/MMA
Abraham Perez didn't feel a single ... Abraham Perez didn't feel a single punch in his first two pro boxing matches. He's actually eager fo ...
6
Patience paid off in promotions for Brothers Perez
Boxing/MMA
Brothers Aaron and Jordan Perez didn't ... Brothers Aaron and Jordan Perez didn't come to New Mexico planning, or even expecting, to become box ...
7
MMA: Impressive win for Pico
Blogs
In interviews this week before his ... In interviews this week before his fight on Friday against Adli Edwards, Albuquerque MMA featherweight Aaron Pico talked about how he’s combined the two ...
8
Pico says he's ready to show up on Showtime
Boxing/MMA
In basketball, they're called trap games. ... In basketball, they're called trap games. And Aaron Pico's fight against Adli Edwards on Friday has ...
9
Widow and mom of 3, Lindenmuth preps for pro ...
Boxing/MMA
Katherine Lindenmuth is a 32-year-old widowed ... Katherine Lindenmuth is a 32-year-old widowed mother of three boys, ages 8, 11 and 13. ...