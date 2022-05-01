 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Public Involvement Session Notice

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) are holding an open public meeting session concerning your views on the transportation planning process of the Mid-Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MRMPO). The public involvement session is scheduled for:

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Date: Monday, May 2, 2022
Connection:
In-Person Attendance: 809 Copper Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Virtual Attendance: Zoom Link below

Topic: PUBLIC SESSION – MRMPO Federal Certification Review
Time: May 2, 2022 06:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/
83212193282?pwd=RjEvdmFnSVY2dVZGekFObXNkMzl2QT09

Meeting ID: 832 1219 3282
Passcode: 099683
Find your local number:
https://us06web.zoom.us/u/khBvRDXW5

Join by Skype for Business
https://us06web.zoom.us/skype/83212193282

The public meeting is part of a review that will assess compliance with Federal regulations pertaining to the transportation planning process conducted by the MRMPO, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT), the ABQ Ride, the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, and local units of government in the Albuquerque Metropolitan Planning area.

If you are not able to attend either meeting, please address your comments to:

Federal Highway Administration, New Mexico Division
ATTN – Rodolfo Monge-Oviedo
rodolfo.monge-oviedo@dot.
gov
4001 Office Court Drive
Suite 801
Santa Fe, NM 87507

Or

Federal Transit Administration, Region VI ATTN – Tony Ogboli
tony.ogboli@dot.gov
819 Taylor St., Room 8A36
Fort Worth, TX 76102

