Legal Notices-Government





New Mexico Department of Transportation

Planning Division

RFP No. 22-30

New Mexico Statewide Public Transportation Planning Study

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT or Department) is requesting proposals from qualified experienced, and professional companies interested in completing a study to update the New Mexico Statewide Public Transportation Plan.

Proposals shall be valid for one hundred twenty (120) days subject to all action by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. NMDOT reserves the right to reject any or all proposals in part or in whole. Proposals shall be submitted to the NMDOT Electronically. Proposals submitted by hard copy or facsimile will not be accepted.

Electronic proposals must be submitted through Bid Express, which may be accessed at the following website: www.bidexpress.com. Offerors must register prior to the submission deadline and create an account and a digital I.D. with Bid Express in order to submit proposals electronically.

Do not wait until the day proposals are due to sign up with Bid Express. Interested Offerors must use a PC with Internet Explorer to be issued an I.D. form from Bid Express. The I.D. validation process involves notarization and will take more than a couple of hours. Electronic proposals must be in a PDF format in order to submit through Bid Express no later than 2:00 P.M. (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT: All qualified Offerors will receive consideration of contract(s) without regard to race, color, religion, sex or national origin or other protected class. Proponents of this work shall be required to comply with the President’s Executive Order No. 11246 as amended.

Request for Proposals will be available by contacting Vanessa Sanchez by telephone at (505) 795-0877, or by email at VanessaA.Sanchez@state.nm.us or by accessing NMDOT’s website at:

http://dot.state.nm.us/content/

nmdot/en/RFP_Listings.html

ANY PROPOSAL SUBMITTED AFTER THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED ABOVE WILL BE DEEMED NON-RESPONSIVE AND WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.