Legal Notices-Government

REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 2022-03 Archaelogy/Cultural Clearance 301 Acres Due Date & Time: May 02, 2022 at 5:00 MDST

The Ramah Navajo Chapter, Office of Grants & Contracts – Natural Resource and Forestry Department (RNC ‘638) is soliciting to receive proposals from responsive, responsible and qualified individual or contractor, who must comply with Navajo Nation and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs Archeology and Historic Preservation regulations, to provide Archaeology/Cultural Clearance of approximately 301 Acres of land to the Natural Resource and Forestry Department according to the RFP scope of work/specifications.

Interested individual or firm must obtain the RFP specifications/packet. RFP packet may be obtained by contacting RNC ‘638 Procurement Office at (505) 876-9549 or by visiting the RNC ‘638 Website:
https://ramahnavajo.org/procurementrfpsifbs/ Sealed proposals will be accepted until May 02, 2022 at 5:00PM MDST at the RNC Procurement Office (422 BIA Rt. 125, Pine Hill, NM 87357). No fax/email proposals bids accepted.

Navajo and Indian Preference – This solicitation is subject to the Navajo Business Opportunity Act (5 NNC § 201-25), whereby giving first opportunities to qualified and registered Navajo or Indian owned businesses.

The RNC ‘638 reserves the right to determine if a proposal is acceptable in terms of meeting the RFP requirements/specifications and reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals received, waive any informalities, and to negotiate with proposers regarding the terms of their proposal or parts thereof, and to award the purchase in the best interest of the RNC ‘638.

Journal: April 17, 24, 2022

