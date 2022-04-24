Legal Notices-Government

Rio Rancho Public Schools

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Rio Rancho Public Schools District #94, County of Sandoval, State of New Mexico and the Executive Director of Finance or their representative, will meet on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. M.T., to present and publicly approve the budget for the 2022 – 2023 fiscal year. This is a public hearing and all school patrons are encouraged to view this meeting through the live stream link accessible at rrps.net/page/school-board. Public comment: Submit public comment through website by 3:00 p.m. on the day of Board meeting. Done at Rio Rancho, New Mexico this 25th day of April, 2022.

Rio Rancho Board of Education

Amanda Galbraith, President

Journal: April 24, 2022