Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF REQUEST

FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

Sandoval County is accepting proposals for Legal Services for the Sandoval County Regional Emergency Communications Center. Sealed proposals must be clearly marked on the outside of the package with the Offeror’s Name and: “ Legal Services for SCRECC and RFP# FY22-LEGAL-02 ” and must include (1) original, (3) copies and (1) USB drive and will be accepted by the Sandoval County Finance Division – Purchasing Office, Attention: Leslie Olivas, 1500 Idalia Road NE, Building D, 2nd Floor (NW corner of NM 528 and Idalia) in Bernalillo, NM until May 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. MDT .

The detailed RFP may be

obtained at www.

sandovalcountynm.gov Sandoval County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, waive any and all informalities or irregularities and the right to disregard all non-conforming or conditional proposals and to contract in a manner deemed in the best interest of the County.

Journal: April 24, 2022