Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON AND GENERAL

SUMMARY OF SANTA FE COUNTY ORDINANCE NO. 2022-___, ENTITLED “AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SANTA FE COUNTY CODE OF CONDUCT; REPEALING ORDINANCE NOS. 2010-12 AND 2011-9”

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners (Board) of Santa Fe County (County) will hold a public hearing on the above-titled ordinance (Proposed Ordinance) at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, which meeting begins at 2:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public may be unable to attend the public hearing in person. Members of the public can listen and participate in the virtual public hearings via Webex, using meeting number (access code) 2493 723 7319 and password nhPmUJR8E45. To participate by phone, call 1-408-418-9388. To participate via the internet, go to https://sfco.webex.com/sfco/.

General Summary of Proposed Ordinance. The Proposed Ordinance would (1) adopt a new Santa Fe County Code of Conduct and (2) repeal the existing Santa Fe County Code of Conduct. The Proposed Ordinance would (1) require actions, decisions, and votes to be on the merits; (2) require covered officials to treat their government position as a public trust; (3) specify when covered officials must recuse themselves from a pending administrative adjudicatory matter; (4) require covered officials to avoid improper conduct or conduct that creates the appearance of impropriety; (5) limit employment with, and appearance before, the County following government service; (6) prohibit covered officials from participating in decisions affecting their financial interest; (7) prohibit ex parte communications in administrative adjudicatory matters; (8) require covered officials to avoid conflicts of interest; (9) prohibit misuse of confidential information; (10) require the reporting of improper offers; (10) prohibit the use of County property and resources for private gain or personal benefit; (11) prohibit covered officials from misusing their title or prestige of office for private gain or personal benefit; (12) prohibit employees from engaging in political activity during compensated time or from being required to engage in political activity; (13) require the annual filing of a Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure Statement and amendments thereto; (14) prohibit elected officials from coercing people into making political contributions; (15) establish a process for resolving complaints alleging a violation of the Proposed Ordinance; (16) establish the Ethics Board to render advisory opinions, recommend changes to the Santa Fe County Code of Conduct, and hold public hearings and make decisions on the merits concerning complaints alleging a violation of the Proposed Ordinance; (17) prohibit retaliation against a person who has reported in good faith a violation of the Santa Fe County Code of Conduct; (18) restrict the Board’s direct involvement in the administration of the personnel system and general administration of County government; (19) prescribe penalties for violations of the Proposed Ordinance; and (20) repeal the existing Santa Fe County Code of Conduct.

This is only a general summary of the Proposed Ordinance. Interested persons must consult the Proposed Ordinance itself to understand all of its provisions.

Public Hearing and Submission of Written Comments. All interested parties will be heard at the public hearing. Written comments, questions, and objections regarding the Proposed Ordinance may also be submitted to the County Manager’s Office in writing to P.O. Box 276, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504-0276, via email at ssmith@santafecountynm.gov, or presented in person at the public hearing. Comments, questions, and objections submitted in advance of the public hearing must be received by 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, to ensure that they are provided to the Board before the public hearing.

Copies of Proposed Ordinance. The Proposed Ordinance is available on the County’s website, https://www.santafecountynm.gov/, or from the County Clerk.

Possible Board Action on May 10, 2022. After the public hearing on May 10, 2022, the Board may adopt the Proposed Ordinance, with or without changes, vote not to adopt the Proposed Ordinance, recess the public meeting in accordance with the Open Meetings Act, or postpone the public hearing or delay action on the Proposed Ordinance until a future meeting of the Board. Further newspaper publication of a recessed meeting or postponed hearing or action is not legally required. Interested parties not in attendance at or watching the May 22, 2022, public hearing where recessing or postponement might be announced should thus inquire of the County as to whether the Board took action to recess or postpone.

For questions, please call the County Manager Office at 986-6200.

