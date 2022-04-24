 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

LEGAL NOTICE OF
MONITORING /
PERFORMANCE
COMMITTEE MEETING

SOUTHWESTERN AREA
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD

The Monitoring / Performance Committee for the Southwestern Area Workforce Development Board will meet on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) in a virtual meeting via Zoom. To join the meeting by phone, dial: (346) 248-7799, then enter Meeting ID: 849 1550 5213, or to join the meeting online via Zoom, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84915505213.

Copies of the agenda can be obtained from Sabrina Scott. Request by phone at (575) 740-8129, or through email at publiccomments@sccog-nm.com.

The Southwestern Area Workforce Development Board is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will make every effort to provide reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities who wish to attend a public meeting. Please provide notification at least 72 hours before the meeting by calling (575) 744-4857. WIOA Title I-financially assisted programs and activities are an Equal Opportunity Employer/Program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Relay New Mexico: 711 (Voice) or 1-800-659-8331 (TTY). Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Journal: April 24, 2022

