Legal Notices-Government

The Vermejo Conservancy District will receive Sealed Bids for (1) new or used pintle hitch equipment trailer with the following minimum specs: 25 ton capacity, 28′ long x 102″ wide deck, dual landing jacks, load/speed rated tires for the capacity, heavy duty tie down anchors, tilt deck loading. The right to refuse any or all bids not in the best interest of the Vermejo Conservancy District is retained and any or all bids may be refused. Bids shall be in a sealed envelope that is clearly marked “Trailer Bid” on its’ face and submitted to Vermejo Conservancy District, P.O. 292, Maxwell NM 87728 by 7 pm May 10, 2022 where all bids will be opened and evaluated at a public meeting of the Board of Directors. For more information call 575-375-2381.

Journal: April 24, May 1, 8, 2022